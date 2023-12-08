TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan pushes for 2-state solution to Israel-Palestine
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by a joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit last month, visits the US to press for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks for over two months.
"We think that regional governments should act responsibly," said Fidan, underlining the need for a two-state solution to be achieved after a ceasefire in Gaza to avoid another war in region. / Photo: AA
December 8, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"What we are trying to promote is a permanent two-state solution," Fidan told reporters in Washington on Friday.

Fidan, along with his counterparts assigned by a joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit last month, is visiting the US to press for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been under relentless Israeli attacks for over two months.

"We think that regional governments should act responsibly," said Fidan, underlining the need for a two-state solution to be achieved after a ceasefire in Gaza to avoid another war in region.

He said this would be what the ministerial committee​​​​​​​ sought to promote, noting that such a solution had to be a "structural" one.

RelatedGlobal media cartels trying to cover up brutality in Gaza: Erdogan

Independent Palestinian state

Türkiye is ready to make every contribution to reach the aim of two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, Fidan stressed.

The committee has been pressing for a two-state solution, and called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long truce with Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
