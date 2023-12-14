WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Already terrorised by Israel, Gaza now faces chilling winter
Besieged Palestinians, already traumatised by Israeli air strikes and land invasion, are now confronting harsh winter weather. These images show the agony as well as resilience of Palestinians in the face of Israeli brutality.
In pictures: Already terrorised by Israel, Gaza now faces chilling winter
Palestinian families take refuge in the logistics base of UNRWA and in the makeshift tents they have built around the storage as they struggle with cold weather in Rafah. / Photo: AA
December 14, 2023

Palestinians in besieged Gaza are bravely enduring harsh winter conditions amidst Israel's relentless attacks and brutal invasion.

It is a dire situation and many families have taken refuge in the UNRWA base and makeshift tents in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

Since October 7, Israel has besieged the Palestinian enclave and laid much of it to waste. It has killed at least 18,608 people and wounded 50,594. Many thousands more are feared lost in the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.

Israeli warplanes continue bombing the length of Gaza and aid officials say the arrival of winter rain has worsened conditions for hundreds of thousands sleeping rough in makeshift tents. The vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless by Israel.

These images depict the strength and perseverance of Palestinians in the face of Israeli brutality:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us