TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye-Azerbaijan display unique unity that has no analogues in the world
Mentioning how relations between Baku and Ankara were elevated to the level of strategic partnership with 2021 Shusha Declaration, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov says "Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are at a historic peak."
Türkiye-Azerbaijan display unique unity that has no analogues in the world
Türkiye and its Turkic neighbor Azerbaijan have long enjoyed close relations, often summed up using the motto, “One nation, two states.” / Photo: AA
December 14, 2023

Azerbaijan is enjoying a "historic peak" in its relations with Türkiye, country’s foreign minister has said, welcoming his Turkish counterpart to Baku.

"Today, when we talk about all spheres – political, economic, trade, military, defence industry, energy security, investments, other directions of the humanitarian sphere – we would not be wrong if we note that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are at a historic peak," Jeyhun Bayramov told a press conference alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

Mentioning how relations between Baku and Ankara were elevated to the level of strategic partnership with the 2021 Shusha Declaration, Bayramov said Azerbaijan and Türkiye "demonstrate a unique unity that has no analogues in the world," resulting from the political will of both countries' presidents.

Bayramov added that 2023 has been fruitful in terms of relations between Ankara and Baku.

'One nation, two states'

Türkiye and its Turkic neighbor Azerbaijan have long enjoyed close relations, often summed up using the motto, “One nation, two states.”

Bayramov went on to say that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have the same positions in terms of "ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region."

"We believe that normal neighbourly relations should be established between the countries of the region, they should be based on historical justice, norms and principles of international law," Bayramov said.

Speaking about the normalisation of relations with Armenia, Bayramov said that the implementation of the peace process with Yerevan has always been important for Azerbaijan.

He further said that Türkiye, as a country in the region, is interested in the restoration of sustainable peace, development, and economic cooperation "unlike some third countries that are not directly involved in the process and have launched numerous initiatives."

"If Azerbaijan is at the table, Türkiye is at the table. If the Armenian side acts with the same pragmatic thinking, it would be convenient for Armenia to have Türkiye at the table," he said.

He said that there is a complete consensus among himself and Fidan that there is a "historical opportunity" for Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation following Baku's full restoration of its territorial integrity, adding that his country will present its position on the recent proposal sent by Yerevan last month with regards to the peace deal "in the near future."

RelatedTürkiye pleased with ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia: FM
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Why the UK government fears Palestine Action so much
'A militarised affair': Hindu pilgrimage begins in India-administered Kashmir
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us