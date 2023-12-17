Resistance for just causes is a cornerstone of art, the director of the Carthage Theatre Days said, stressing that the Palestinian cause represents resistance today.

“Art is by nature an act of resistance, especially theatre since it’s an expression that brings together all forms of art,” Moez Mrabet said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

The 24th edition of the Carthage Theatre Days Festival was held on December 2-10 under the slogan “With theatre we live, with art, we resist” in the North African country Tunisia.

“Theater, throughout history, has been a witness to what humanity has known of tyranny and violation of human rights,” Mrabet said, explaining: “This is strongly discussed today given the situation in Gaza.”

Massacres against innocents

“Gaza is experiencing a genocidal war, a great humanitarian tragedy, and decades-long violations of the rights of an entire people,” the director of Carthage Theater Days explained to Anadolu.

“Theatrical productions have an essential role and responsibility to communicate these issues,” Mrabet said.

Mrabet stressed: “The Zionist entity (Israel) is committing massacres against children, women, the elderly, and against an entire people – a tragedy that spans many decades.

“The current edition of the Carthage Theater Days Festival aims to sensitise and direct attention to the Palestinian cause so that we can confront this war together.”

Theater as a catalyst for shifting perspectives on Gaza

“Theater is an even more powerful weapon against weapons of mass destruction used by the Zionists in Gaza,” Mrabet said, noting that “theatrical productions are capable of changing ideas, minds and attitudes.”

“We see many people around the world change their positions on the Palestinian cause. Many governments are also changing their positions due to public opinion pressure,” Mrabet said.

“While the Western media promotes blatant lies, people are no more willing to believe them,” he added, noting that “theatrical content has contributed to raising public awareness.

"This edition of the Carthage Theater Days Festival is intended for solidarity with our brothers in Palestine,” Mrabet said.

“We intended for these days to be a real platform for conveying the voice of the Palestinian people and their right to their land,” he added.

“Zionism has shown the ugly face of humanity through flagrant violations of human rights,” Mrabet said, stressing that “Palestine is a usurped land, its people are isolated, and suffering from destruction and a war of extermination. We must put an end to this massacre. Theatrical art is capable of communicating this issue by changing people's perceptions,” he added.

“The Palestinian cause is present in this edition of the festival through Palestinian artistic figures,” the director also said.

A Highlight in Tribute to Kanafani's Influence

“Ghassan Kanafani, a Palestinian novelist and playwright who was assassinated in Beirut in 1972, is present in many of the works programmed in this edition, namely Akka Deer, a play presented by Raeda Taha,” he added.

Mrabet said: “Another work presented in the festival talks about the Nakba or the expulsion of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and lands in 1948 after the founding of Israel.”

The first performances of the Carthage Theater Days Festival began in the Opera Hall in the City of Culture in the capital Tunis on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the presentation of the play “The Jungle Book” by American director Robert Wilson.

More than 60 works from 28 countries will participate in the 24th edition of the festival.

Carthage Theater Days Festival is an international theater festival that was first launched in 1983.