Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 2,120 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in the northern areas of Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 45 terrorists were targeted last week, a ministry official told reporters on Thursday at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Since January, the terrorist group has been behind 488 incidents and attacks in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 1,475 terrorists have been neutralised through an immediate response by Turkish soldiers, said the ministry official.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to effective security measures,13,502 people who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been caught since January 1, including 598 terrorists.

Nearly 204,000 people were prevented before they were able to cross the border.

US statement on Israeli ships in Red Sea

In response to a question about Türkiye's stance on the new international mission to be led by the US to counter attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the ministry sources said, "We will act in line with our national rights and interests, evaluating the situation accordingly."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced on Monday the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Austin said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

He said they would conduct joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Fight against terrorism with Iraq

The sources recalled that Turkish air strikes on Wednesday destroyed PKK terror targets in northern Iraq after Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet Al Abbasi visited Ankara on Tuesday.

On a question about the possibility of establishing a new mechanism with Iraq to fight terrorism in the coming period, the ministry sources said, "We respect the territorial integrity of Iraq. Our sole aim is to target the terrorist organisations. We will continue to combat terrorism in cooperation with Iraq."

They added, "Our relations in the fight against terrorism with Iraq have been further developing recently. They are also disturbed by the presence of the PKK terrorist organisation in Iraqi territories."

"We expect positive developments in the fight against terrorism in the coming period."

UK to provide 2 mine-hunting ships to Ukraine

Regarding the reports of the UK providing two mine-hunting ships to Ukraine, the ministry sources said, "After the creation of the Maritime Capability Coalition led by the UK and Norway on December 11, the UK announced that it would provide Ukraine with two mine-hunting ships.

A timeline for the dispatch of the mine-hunting ships has not been disclosed yet, the sources said.

The ministry sources stated that Türkiye fulfills its responsibilities for the continuation of peace and stability in the Black Sea, adding that the Montreux Convention is the most important tool contributing to this.

"Türkiye, at the beginning of the war, prevented the escalation of the ongoing conflict into the sea by closing the straits to the ships of the warring parties based on the Montreux Convention.

"It is our duty to rigorously implement the Montreux Convention until the end of the war," the sources added.