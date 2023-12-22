Six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by terrorists near the northern Iraqi border, the National Defence Ministry said.

At least seven terrorists were “neutralised” in the region, the ministry said Saturday in a statement.

Affiliation of the terrorists behind Friday's attack was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region. PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara's cross-border anti-terror operations are continuing in the region, the ministry stressed in a statement.

"We wish Allah's mercy to our holy martyrs who lost their lives, condolences and forbearance to their grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," the ministry said.

It also wished quick healing to the personnel wounded in the incident, which it said "overwhelmed us with deep pain and sadness."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed condolences to the families of martyrs, and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to combatting terrorist organisations and their affiliations in a statement he wrote in X.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz expressed sadness about the incident in a statement on X that conveyed condolences to the families of the killed soldiers and he wished the injured heal soon.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also conveyed condolences and wished Allah’s mercy on the slain soldiers.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus wished Allah’s grace for the Turkish “martyrs,” wishing forbearance to their families and loved ones and urgent healing to injured soldiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Following anti-terror operation in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralised five PKK/YPG terrorists as they were plotting an attack in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Turkish soldiers “neutralised” the terrorists as they were preparing to attack a Turkish operation zone in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).