Turkish security forces have “neutralised” 16 terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said, after 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in two days of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists were “neutralised” in the Claw-Lock Operation region, a ministry statement on Saturday said, implying that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region. PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In a later statement, the ministry said an air operation was carried out at 1900 GMT (22:00 local time) on terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and a total of 29 targets including caves, shelters and warehouses used by terrorists were destroyed.

The targets were detected to have been containing terrorists responsible for the attacks, including some senior members, and many terrorists were neutralised, it added.

The ministry underlined that the operation was carried out in accordance with Türkiye's right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN and every precaution was taken to ensure that innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets and the environment were out of harm's way.

National Defence Minister Yasar Guler directed and managed the air operations from the Air Force Operations Center that destroyed targets.

Guler congratulated pilots who successfully hit the targets, along with senior commanders of the Turkish Armed Forces.

On Friday, six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by terrorists in northern Iraq.

Expressing his condolences over the killing of the soldiers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country will prevent a "terrorist structure" from emerging along its southern borders.

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said that the country will continue fighting against “all forms of terrorism both within and outside its borders with determination and courage.”

“It should not be forgotten that no treacherous attack will be able to shake the unity and solidarity of Türkiye, and the dark plans of terrorists and their protectors will not be able to overcome the will and determination of our country,” he said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.