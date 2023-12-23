Türkiye is set on preventing a "terrorist structure" from emerging along its southern borders, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed.

"Whatever the cost, Türkiye will not allow the presence of a terrorist organisation in northern Iraq or northern Syria," Erdogan said, addressing an event in the metropolis of Istanbul on Saturday.

His remarks came after six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by the PKK/YPG terrorists near the northern Iraqi border on Friday.

Expressing his condolences for the death of the slain soldiers, Erdogan announced that since the attack, 12 terrorists had been "neutralised" - terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured - within the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq.

Türkiye's National Defence Ministry later said Turkish security forces had neutralised 16 terrorists in northern Iraq, and added that air operations are continuing in the region.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region. PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

'Terrorism will not overcome'

Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Saturday said that the country will continue fighting against “all forms of terrorism both within and outside its borders with determination and courage.”

“It should not be forgotten that no treacherous attack will be able to shake the unity and solidarity of Türkiye, and the dark plans of terrorists and their protectors will not be able to overcome the will and determination of our country,” he said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.