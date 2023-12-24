The Iranian navy has taken delivery of long-range cruise missiles as well as reconnaissance helicopters, the country's state media reported.

"The Talaeiyeh cruise missile has a range of over 1,000 km and is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission," state media cited the head of Iran's navy, Shahram Irani, as saying on Sunday.

Reconnaissance helicopters, drones and marine cruise missiles were among new weapons added to the navy's arsenal, Irani said, adding that "all of this equipment has been designed and produced by Iran's military industry."

Iranian-made missiles and drones are a key element in Tehran's military hardware.

The US Department of Defense said on Saturday that a drone sent from Iran struck a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker in the Indian ocean, an incident highlighting rising regional tensions and a new risk to shipping lanes in the wake of Israel's war on Gaza since October 7.

Iran on Saturday denied US accusations that it was involved in planning attacks by Yemen's Tehran-aligned Houthi movement on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.