In 2023, no global event matched the severity of Israel's war on besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Since October 7, Israel has killed over 21,507 Palestinians, nearly 9,000 whom are children, and wounded around 56,000 while the world failed to halt the Israeli aggression.

Explore these parallel visuals of Palestinian life post-Israel's war on the besieged enclave, juxtaposed with life in the Western world.