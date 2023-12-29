WORLD
One of the largest Muslim conventions in North America kicks off in Chicago
The 22nd Annual MAS-ICNA Convention brings thousands of North American Muslims together in Chicago for a transformative event celebrating the diversity and resilience of Muslim communities and highlighting their commitment to global Islamic causes.
This year's convention boasts a rich array of sessions covering diverse topics and addressing challenges faced by Muslim Americans in education, work and family life. / Photo:  Zakat Foundation of America / Others
December 29, 2023

The 22nd Annual MAS-ICNA Convention, a flagship event organised by the Muslim American Society (MAS) and the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), kicked off in Chicago on December 28, heralding three days of spiritual enrichment, educational discourse and community engagement.

One of North America's largest and most diverse Islamic gatherings, the convention is a testament to the resilient spirit of the Muslim community. Serving as a nexus for leading American Muslim NGOs and tens of thousands of Muslims, the gathering fosters unity under the overarching theme of "At the Crossroads: Faith, Vision & Resilience" — reflecting a Muslim commitment to addressing contemporary challenges with unwavering faith and resilience.

The opening speeches were centred around Palestine, with Dr. Omar Suleiman delivering a poignant speech titled "Since 1948 - When the truth unfolds."

From its humble beginnings in 2001, when it welcomed 1,500 attendees, the MAS-ICNA Convention has evolved into a massive annual congregation, attracting over 30,000 participants last year.

MASCON 2023

This year's convention boasts a rich array of sessions covering diverse topics and addressing challenges faced by Muslim Americans in education, work and family life.

Special emphasis is placed on the unique struggles and triumphs of different age groups within the Muslim American community. Renowned speakers — including Suhaib Webb, Dalia Mogahed and Yasir Qadhi — will headline the convention.

Recognising the growth of Spanish-speaking Muslim communities, the convention also features sessions tailored to the unique experiences of converts, including discussions on marriage and parenting. Additionally, it extends its reach to the global Muslim community, shedding light on issues such as the Hindutva narrative in Kashmir and Bangladesh and dedicating special sessions to the plight of Palestinians.

Designed as a family-oriented event, the convention offers lectures, workshops and a sprawling bazaar with over 500 booths. A carnival for children and entertainment sessions further contribute to a vibrant atmosphere.

As the convention unfolds, it not only provides Muslims in North America with a platform for education and spiritual growth, but also reinforces the importance of unity, diversity and resilience within the Muslim American community — and beyond.

