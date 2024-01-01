An Israeli man who had never served in the military was charged with impersonating a soldier and stealing weapons after sneaking into an army unit and joining the army's invasion on besieged Gaza.

According to an indictment filed on Sunday, Roi Yifrach, 35, took advantage of the chaotic situation in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 surprise blitz to join invasion and steal large amounts of military gear, including weapons, munitions, and sensitive communications equipment.

Israeli media said he spent time in Gaza during Israel's war on the blockaded enclave and even appeared in a photo next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during one of his visits to soldiers in the field.

Yifrach went to southern Israel on October 7 and presented himself alternately as a combat soldier from elite units, a bomb dispersal expert, and a member of the Shin Bet internal security service, the indictment said.

Police arrested Yifrach on December 17 and found large amounts of weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms, and other military equipment in his possession.

'Why would he go to Gaza?'

Eitan Sabag, Yifrach's lawyer, told Israel’s Channel 12 TV that Yifrach went down to the south to help as a paramedic with a first responder organisation, and fought bravely to defend Israel for more than two months.

"He was helping people and helping rescue people, all under fire, while also fighting" against Palestinian fighters, Sabag said.

Sabag said Yifrah fought alongside elite Israeli troops in besieged Gaza's Al Rimal neighbourhood, one of the key battlegrounds in the territory.

"Why would a person who wants to steal a gun take the gun he allegedly stole and go deep into Gaza... to the most dangerous places?" Sabag said.

Yifrah had been previously charged for illegally possessing weapons and drugs, the Ynet news website reported.

The five counts against him, including aggravated fraud and larceny, could amount to a maximum prison sentence of 36 years.

Police also detained four other people, including a police officer, in connection with the weapons theft.