Maintenance neglect found in Libya's Derna dam collapse: judicial sources
Insufficient warning systems in the two collapsed dams, along with the clearing of upper covers and negligence in regular maintenance, played a role in the catastrophe, the Libyan Chief Public Prosecutor Office says.
Deadly floods, a consequence of Mediterranean Storm Daniel on September 10, wreaked havoc in eastern Libya, resulting in more than 4,300 casualties and widespread devastation. / Photo: Reuters
January 6, 2024

There was negligence in the catastrophic collapse of two dams outside the city of Derna in eastern Libya which killed thousands of people, judicial sources said.

As a result of investigations, negligence was found in the maintenance of the dams, Libyan Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said Friday on social media.

It said a lack of warning systems in the two collapsed dams, the cleaning of the upper covers and negligence in routine maintenance contributed to the disaster.

Fourteen people, including Derna's mayor, and officials from the Dams Board and Water Resources Institution were detained. Warrants were issued with a red notice for two unnamed suspects who fled abroad.

RelatedLibya jails eight officials over collapse of two dams that killed thousands

Eastern Libya was ravaged by deadly floods caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel on September 10, killing more than 4,300 people and leaving behind a massive trail of destruction, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Derna was hardest hit by the floods, causing the city's dams to burst on September 11, washing away homes and people.

According to the Libyan authorities, around 95% of educational institutions in eastern Libya were damaged by the floods.

They estimate that the floods damaged 114 schools in 15 localities in eastern Libya.

