Sunday, January 14, 2024

At least 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, wounded or reported missing in the past 100 days of Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said.

"About 100,000 Palestinians have been killed, reported missing, or wounded since 7 October 2023 due to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza," the human rights group stated, "noting that the number includes those who now have long-term disabilities."

The statement pointed out that the number of Palestinians in Gaza killed by Israel as of Saturday reached 31,497.

“Of those killed in the Israeli air and artillery attacks on the Strip, 28,951 (92 percent) were civilians, including 12,345 children, 6,471 women, 295 health personnel, 41 civil defence personnel, and 113 journalists,” the group lamented.

“Meanwhile, 61,079 individuals have been injured, hundreds of them critically,” it noted.

"Hundreds of bodies that cannot be recovered due to the ongoing Israeli violence" remain on the roads, particularly in areas where Israel's army has conducted ground incursions, Euro-Med stressed.

More updates 👇

2135 GMT — Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians seeking food aid in Gaza City

The Israeli army opened fire on thousands of Palestinians as they were seeking food aid in Gaza City.

Thousands of Palestinians headed to Rashid Street near Tal al Hawa, a neighborhood in southern Gaza City, to receive food aid delivered by international institutions, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Some Palestinians sustained fractures and bruises due to a stampede after they were fired at, the correspondent added.

More than 800,000 Palestinians in Gaza are facing death because of Israel’s policy of starvation and thirst against the enclave.

2120 GMT — Hamas releases video showing three prisoners alive

Hamas released video footage showing three prisoners alive in its custody in Gaza after being taken to the territory during the October 7 attack on Israel.

In the video, one woman and two men appear talking in Hebrew calling on the Israeli authorities to act for their return home. It was unclear when the footage was filmed.

2011 GMT — World has 'responsibility' to back South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel: Slovenian MEP

The world has a "responsibility" to support South Africa's genocide case against Israel as it backed Ukraine against Russia, a Slovenian member of the European Parliament said.

Matjaz Nemec's remarks came during his keynote speech in a ceremony that marked the 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Drazgose, a World War II battle in present-day Slovenia that resulted in the Nazis destroying a village and killing dozens of civilians.

"What we are witnessing in Gaza is nothing more than an attempt to destroy a nation by the occupier," Nemec warned, asking: "How long will Europe and the world continue to watch the erasure of a nation before our eyes? How far is tolerance for the apocalypse of the sea, bombings of hospitals and refugee camps?"

1908 GMT — Fate of many hostages unknown amid Israeli attacks — Hamas

Hamas said that the fate of many Israeli hostages held by the group is unknown amid a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza.

“Many of the hostages may have likely been killed, while the rest are in imminent danger every hour,” Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a recorded speech marking 100 days since Israel launched its onslaught on Gaza.

The spokesman stressed that Israel is fully responsible for the safety of the Israeli hostages. Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis following its cross-border attack on October 7.

1831 GMT — Resistance fronts threaten to expand strikes on Israel: Hamas armed wing

Hamas' armed wing has been told by "several parties in the resistance fronts that they will expand their strikes on the Israeli enemy in the coming days," a spokesman for the Palestinian group's armed wing, Abu Ubaida, said.

1830 GMT — Egypt, China call for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Egypt and China have called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as Israel’s deadly offensive continued on its 100th day.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi held talks in Cairo with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

A statement by the Egyptian Presidency said the talks took up regional and international developments, especially the escalating Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“Egypt and China also underscored their positions about the vital need to comply with international law, reiterating their vehement and categorical rejection of individual and collective forced transfer or forced displacement of the Palestinians from their lands,” it added.

They also agreed on the necessity of addressing the root causes of the Palestinian issue through a just and comprehensive settlement and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.

1546 GMT — Lebanon’s Hezbollah says ready for ‘unrestricted warfare’

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that his group is ready for “unrestricted warfare” with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border fire between the two sides.

“Israel and its army and settlers are the ones who fear war, not Lebanon,” Nasrallah said in a speech, one week after senior Hezbollah commander Wissam Al Tawil was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon.

“We have been ready for war in the last 99 days,” Nasrallah said. “We will accept the war and will fight without a ceiling or controls if the war is imposed on us,” he added.

1523 GMT — 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said a 14-year-old boy lost his life to Israeli army fire in Ein Sultan refugee camp in Jericho city.

According to the state news agency Wafa, the boy was shot in the chest by Israeli forces during a military raid in the camp. He was transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ministry said another two Palestinians were killed near the town of Sa’ir east of Hebron, without providing any details about the circumstances leading to their death.

1430 GMT — 'Stop genocide in Gaza': Tens of thousands rally in Pakistan

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators rallied in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi to demand an end to Israel's hostilities in battered Gaza, which reached on Sunday a grim 100-day mark.

Protesters marched on different roads, waving tri-color Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh scarves, before congregating on Shar-e-Faisal, the city's busiest road.

The rally was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the country's mainstream religiopolitical party, and was attended by a large number of women and children, including many of them wearing headbands engraved with pro-Palestine slogans.

Local Christian and Hindu leaders were also among the attendees.

Local security officials and observers estimated that 20,000 to 25,000 people attended the rally.

1352 GMT — Israel arrests over 5,800 in 100 days in West Bank

Around 5,875 Palestinians have been detained in 100 days of Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, a local nongovernmental organization said Sunday.

“The detainees included 335 children and 200 women,” the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

More than 2,856 Palestinians have been held without trial or charge under Israel’s notorious policy of administrative detention since Oct. 7, th e NGO said.

“This figure takes the number of administrative detainees in Israeli prisons to more than 3,290 Palestinians,” it added.

According to figures released by prisoners’ affairs groups, at least 8,800 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons.

1251 GMT — Anadolu photojournalist captures evidence of genocide case against Israel

Israeli forces are dropping phosphorus bombs from the sky on people in the besieged Gaza while prohibiting journalists from entering military zones, but Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf managed to enter and capture Israel's war crime, which has been presented as evidence at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Alkharouf told Anadolu that he had no idea he was "taking a photo of history," as clear evidence of Israel's use of phosphorus bombs in Gaza, which South Africa later presented in its genocide case against Tel Aviv at the ICJ.

He was one of the first journalists to make it to the conflict zones along the Gaza border, he added.

"When we arrived at one of the military zones (on Israel's Gaza border), they first refused us entry. There were also Israeli journalists among us. However, after lengthy discussions, we were allowed to enter the area and shoot," Alkharouf explained, describing how he took several photographs, including the one that is now part of the ICJ's war crime evidence against Tel Aviv.

He noted that he documented the location from every angle because it was impossible to return to the particular place again.

"I photographed everything on the spur of the moment. I was surprised that the photo I took was later used on international human rights platforms and presented as evidence of (Israel's) use of phosphorus bombs," he said.

1114 GMT — Israel kills almost 24,000 Palestinians as war hits 100-day mark

A total of 23,968 Palestinians have been killed and 60,582 injured by Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said in a statement as the war reached its 100th day.

In the past 24 hours 125 Palestinians were killed and 265 were injured, the ministry added.

1029 GMT — Israel arrests sisters of late senior Hamas leader in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has arrested two sisters of Hamas deputy chief Saleh Al Arouri, who was assassinated in Beirut earlier this month.

“On Saturday night, the occupation army arrested Dalal and Fatima al Arouri, the sisters of the martyr Saleh al Arouri, after it conducted searches in their homes in Ramallah Governorate and the city of Al Bireh in the central West Bank,” Amani Farajneh, media coordinator for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, told Anadolu.

Read more here

1008 GMT — Israeli strikes continues to pound Gaza

Israeli strikes have pounded Gaza on the 100th day of the war, which has claimed a surging civilian death toll and ravaged the besieged Palestinian territory.

The conflict has created a dire humanitarian crisis for the 2.4 million people in Gaza, the United Nations and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the coastal strip to rubble.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government has faced growing international pressure over civilian casualties in Gaza and is facing a genocide case at the UN's top court brought forward by South Africa, vowed that "no one will stop us – not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anybody else."

Meanwhile, Gaza's media office said "more than 100 people were martyred in the attacks last night until 6:00 am in all areas of the Gaza Strip."

Fears that the conflict could spread across the wider region grew when new strikes hit Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen on Saturday, after the group warned of more attacks on what they call Israeli-linked Red Sea shipping.

0724 GMT — Israeli troops kill 4 gunmen at Lebanon border area: army

Israeli troops killed four gunmen who crossed overnight from Lebanon, the army said.

Troops patrolling a disputed border area "identified a terrorist cell who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fired at the forces," the army said in a statement.

"The soldiers engaged and responded with live fire, four terrorists were killed."

0030 GMT — Protesters demand ceasefire at March for Gaza rally in Washington DC

Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday in Washington DC for a march and rally to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US military aid to Israel.

The rally, organised by the American Muslim Task Force on Palestine, ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and Racism), started with remarks from Americans whose families have been killed in Gaza.

Alaa Hussein Ali, from the state of Michigan, said he lost 100 family members, including more than 60 children, in Gaza in what he called a "genocide." He said his brother went looking for water for a "dangerous trip" from the north to the south of Gaza, but never came back as he was killed by an Israeli sniper.

0027 GMT — Israeli defence minister walks out of security cabinet meeting

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant allegedly left a security cabinet meeting because his chief of staff was not allowed to attend, according to media reports.

Israeli state television channel KAN said Gallant left the meeting and noted "increasing tension within the Security Cabinet."

Channel 13 said Gallant requested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not disrupt "government affairs."

2330 GMT — 180 women give birth daily in Gaza amid Israeli restrictions, says Palestinian Red Crescent

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 180 women give birth every day in Gaza under "dangerous" and "inhumane" conditions due to Israeli attacks and occupation.

"In Gaza, 180 women give birth daily under dangerous and inhumane conditions. Many of them are unable to reach hospitals due to being in besieged areas, with the Israeli forces preventing ambulances from reaching them," it said in a statement.

To emphasise the severity of the situation, the humanitarian organisation shared recordings on X. The recordings documented telephone conversations between health teams and the family of a pregnant woman who could not reach a hospital in time to give birth in Gaza.

2300 GMT — 800,000 Palestinians in Gaza 'facing death by starvation'

The Gaza Media Office said that 800,000 residents "in the governorates of Gaza and northern the enclave" are facing death because of Israel's policy of starvation and thirst against the enclave.

A statement explained that the two governorates "need 1,300 food trucks daily to overcome the hunger crisis, with 600 trucks for the north and 700 for Gaza city." It pointed out that Israel "is speeding up the pace of a real famine and killing 14 martyrs who tried to get food (without providing details about the deaths)."

The Media Office warned of the army's "deliberate and intentional efforts to cause a real famine in Gaza city and northern the enclave."​​​​​​​

2200 GMT — Yemen's Houthis to continue military actions against Israel, blockade of its vessels: statement

The Houthi group in Yemen said it will continue military actions against Israel and prevent its vessels from passing through the Red Sea, according to the Saba news agency, which is affiliated with the group.

"The American and British aggression will not go unpunished," it said in a statement, issued hours after the Yemeni capital of Sanaa was subjected to new airstrikes.

It noted that "the overt American and British aggression, which comes to support the Zionist entity, will not deter Yemen from continuing its military operations against the Israeli enemy and preventing its vessels and other ships heading to the occupied Palestinian ports."​​​​

For our live updates from Saturday, January 13, click here.