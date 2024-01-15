WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces raid university in occupied West Bank, detain students
The Israeli forces reportedly rounded up 25 students and severely assaulted and beat two university guards during the raid, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.
Israeli forces raid university in occupied West Bank, detain students
This incursion into the university represents the initial intrusion of its kind since 1992 / Photo: Reuters
January 15, 2024

The Israeli army has stormed the campus of Al Najah National University in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, and rounded up 25 students, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Large units of Israeli military forces broke into the old university campus and detained university security personnel early on Monday, the university's vice president for community affairs, Raed al Dubai, told the agency.

The Israeli forces reportedly severely assaulted and beat two university guards during the raid, Wafa added.

This raid marks the first such incursion into the university since 1992, according to the agency.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raids into Palestinian towns as Tel Aviv continues its deadly offensive on Gaza, which left more than 24,000 people dead.

According to the UN, eighty-five percent of Gaza’s population is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while sixty percent of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.

RelatedPalestine condemns Israel's 'brutal act' on medical clinic in West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us