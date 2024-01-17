WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza's internet outage enters sixth day, longest since war began
Gaza's internet services have been constantly disrupted throughout the Israeli assault, now in its fourth month, as humanitarians say these blackouts impede deliveries of aid.
Gaza's internet outage enters sixth day, longest since war began
Palestinians charge their devices outside the Emirati hospital, amid the ongoing Israeli brutal attacks, in Rafah in southern Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
January 17, 2024

A telecommunications blackout in the besieged Gaza has entered its sixth day, the longest continuous outage since Israel started its aggression on the Palestinian enclave, internet monitor NetBlocks said.

"The disruption, now entering its sixth day, is the longest sustained telecoms outage on record since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war," NetBlocks said on Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal blamed Israel's "heavy bombardment" of the territory for a previous blackout.

Humanitarian leaders have said communications blackouts impeded deliveries of aid.

RelatedeSIMs: Connecting Gaza to the World During Blackout

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said in November that aid trucks were unable to enter Gaza from Egypt for two straight days due to the near-total communications blackout.

Israeli brutal attacks have ravaged Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel towns near the besieged enclave.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups seized about 250 hostages and around 132 remain in Gaza , including at least 27 believed to have been killed.

At least 24,448 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli bombardments and ground assaults, according to Palestinian health officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us