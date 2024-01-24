Russia has accused Ukraine of shooting down a military plane carrying 65 of its own soldiers, who Moscow said were set to be freed in a prisoner swap.

The IL-76 plane was travelling from an air base near Moscow to the border city of Belgorod when it was struck by anti-aircraft missiles, killing all on board, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"At 11:15 am (0815 GMT) today, the Ukrainian regime in Kiev committed a terrorist act by shooting down a Russian military transport aircraft," it said.

"The aircraft was shot down by the Ukrainian army from the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region using an anti-aircraft missile system," it continued.

Two Ukrainian missiles were detected by Russian radar systems in the attack, it said.

Ukraine's main intelligence agency said in a statement that "a prisoner exchange was supposed to take place today, but it did not take place".

"According to the Russian side, this was due to the downing of a Russian Il-76 aircraft, which was allegedly transporting our prisoners. We currently do not have reliable or comprehensive information on who was on board the p lane or in what number," it said.

A Ukrainian government body responsible for issues linked to prisoners of war said earlier that it was probing Russia's claims.

'Disregarded its own citizens'

"The Ukrainian leadership was well aware that, in accordance with established practice, the Ukrainian servicemen to be exchanged would be transported by military transport aircraft to Belgorod aerodrome today," it said.

"According to an earlier agreement, this event was to take place in the afternoon at the Kolotylivka checkpoint on the Russian-Ukrainian border," it continued.

Russia said that Ukraine had " disregarded the lives of its own citizens" in the attack.

Ukrainian rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who is among officials responsible for prisoner exchanges, said his office was investigating.