Israeli right-wing activists and relatives of hostages in Gaza obstructed humanitarian aid trucks from entering the enclave Friday, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority.

“Protesters against the entry of aid into Gaza, including some family members of the hostages, closed the Nitzana crossing (in southern Israel), claiming that not a single supply truck for Hamas will pass from here,” it said.

“Aid trucks destined for Gaza cannot enter through the Nitzana crossing,” but the outlet emphasized that “79 trucks entered through the Kerem Shalom crossing” in southern Israel.

Israel decided last month to allow limited humanitarian aid to enter Gaza after they passed inspection at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings.​​​​​​​

'Military closed'

Israeli media reported in January that the United States pressured Israel to allow more aid to pass through the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings, which Israel closed after it began its war against Gaza on Oct. 7.

Right-wing activists and relatives of hostages have been staging protests for more than one week on roads leading to the crossings to prevent humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza.

The Israeli army declared the areas of the crossings “military closed” in the last two days to prevent demonstrators from obstructing trucks, but protesters have continued to demonstrate on roads leading to the crossings to block the passage of humanitarian trucks.