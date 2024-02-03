In pictures: Israel's war separates 17,000 Gaza kids from their families
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Israel's war separates 17,000 Gaza kids from their familiesUNICEF's Jonathan Crickx, speaking from Geneva, paints grim picture of situation, revealing that 17,000 children are now adrift in chaos, with their innocence a casualty of conflict they had no part in.
Tens of thousands of minors have been separated from their families in the ongoing Israeli aggression in besieged Gaza / Photo: AA
February 3, 2024

In the war-torn Palestinian enclave of Gaza, amid the relentless onslaught of daily Israeli attacks, a staggering number of children find themselves tragically separated from their families.

UNICEF's Jonathan Crickx, speaking from Geneva, painted a grim picture of the situation, revealing that 17,000 children are now adrift in the chaos, their innocence a casualty of conflict they had no part in.

"Palestinian children's mental health is severely impacted," he said.

Before the war began on October 7, 500,000 Palestinian children were already in need of mental help but today all of them, more than 1 million children, need mental support, he added.

The harsh reality of Israel's war on Gaza is unveiled through these powerful images of affected children:

Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us