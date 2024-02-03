Türkiye has presented 42 historical artefacts which were brought back to Antalya from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Through a court order, Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism successfully repatriated 42 historical artefacts of Anatolian origin from the United States and the United Kingdom. These artefacts were then unveiled at the Antalya Archaeological Museum in a presentation to journalists on Friday.

The museum's newly established section showcases various artefacts, including depictions of the young and old likenesses of Roman Emperor Caracalla from the ancient city of Burdur Boubon, a bronze female bust, and a male mask.

Moreover, the exhibit includes Kilia idol heads, which trace back 6,000 years, and a monumental imperial statue from the 2nd century AD. These artefacts originated in the ancient city of Boubon and were transported from England.

The emphasis is placed on the significant value of bronze artefacts, which were melted during the Bronze Age and utilised in crafting various objects. Their enduring nature is attributed to their metallic composition, allowing them to endure to the present day.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, mentioned during his speech at the artefacts presentation that they had assembled 42 pieces for public viewing after successfully repatriating them from the United States and the United Kingdom following extensive restoration efforts.

"We are relentlessly continuing our efforts to prevent cultural heritage smuggling and to promptly repatriate artefacts illegally taken to destination countries," Ersoy affirmed.

"Among the 41 artefacts brought from the United States to our country are 22 heads of Kilia-type idols. These idols date back to the Chalcolithic Period and are approximately 7,000 years old, providing crucial insights into the culture of the Chalcolithic period in Western Anatolia."

The minister noted that that undamaged Kilia-type idols are quite rare, and reminded that Türkiye has successfully repatriated two complete pieces in 2021 and 2023.

"Kilia idols, recognised as artistic masterpieces of the 20th century by figures like Constantine Brancusi, Amedeo Modigliani, and Henry Moore, have left a lasting impact on the sculptures and paintings of these renowned artists, influencing contemporary art from 7,000 years ago to the present day. This serves as a distinctive example illustrating the influence of our cultural heritage on the world of art," he added.

Artefacts unlawfully taken and stolen

Minister Ersoy conveyed that a significant number of bronze and marble artefacts were illicitly taken on a grand scale during the looting of the ancient city of Boubon in Türkiye six decades ago, and added that the artefacts appear to have primarily entered the United States through an illicit organisation, where they were sold to various museums and collections.

"It is evident that the smuggling operations carried out in the ancient city of Boubon led to these artefacts being illegally transported to the US and sold. As part of the extensive investigation into these smuggling incidents in Boubon Ancient City, I am gratified by the individual repatriation of items," he said.

The artefacts include the Mature Caracalla Head showcased at the New York Metropolitan Museum, the Young Caracalla Head featured at the Fordham Museum, the female head exhibited at the Worcester Museum, the bearded male mask displayed at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and additional fragments linked to Boubon sculptures, according to Ersoy.

Ersoy noted that the statue, auctioned at Christie's Auction House in the United States in 2011, was purchased by a collector. Yet, recent collaborative efforts with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, gaining international media attention, revealed that the collector was aware of the illegal origin of the artefact in his collection in England.

He stressed the significance of the collaboration between the Directorate General of Smuggling and Organized Crime Control, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, stating that the US authorities "not only rectify past mistakes by ensuring the repatriation of illegally removed artefacts to their respective countries but also contribute positively to the international image of the United States in this field."

During the artefacts presentation ceremony, the Consul General of the United States in Istanbul, Julie Eadeh, said, "We will uphold the partnership between Türkiye and the United States," underscoring their commitment to preserving cultural heritage through bilateral agreements.