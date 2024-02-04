WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zimbabwe ruling party wins two-thirds majority in by-elections
When general elections were last held ZANU-PF was 10 seats short of the two-thirds majority in parliament, now after a series of disputed by-elections it has attained that goal.
Zimbabwe ruling party wins two-thirds majority in by-elections
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare / Photo: Reuters
February 4, 2024

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF now commands a two-thirds majority in parliament and could amend the constitution and prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa's control, after by-election results released.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairman Rodney Kiwa said: "Elections went well. ZANU-PF has won in all the six constituencies. I do confirm that position."

The party won a clean sweep in six constituency elections held on Saturday after a peculiar political manoeuvre that was denounced as a fraud by the opposition saw six opposition MPs sacked.

This was the second time Zimbabwe has held parliamentary by-elections since the start of a political crisis that has hobbled the opposition and may now cement 81-year-old Mnangagwa's control.

Analysts and opposition activists warn that ZANU-PF could now wield their supermajority — of 190 seats out of the 280 total, and with two vacant — to remove a two-term limit on the presidency and allow Mnangagwa to stand again.

RelatedVote observers cast doubt over Zimbabwe election credibility

One-party state claims

The seats became open after a self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, orchestrated the recall of six of the party's MPs.

Opposition supporters attacked the move, insisting that Tshabangu was a ZANU-PF stooge, imposed on the party merely to disrupt it and build a ruling party majority to secure Mnangagwa's rule.

"The ruling party has demonstrated that it will not stop at anything in their push for a one party state and an all powerful president," Obert Masaraure, spokesman for civil society umbrella group the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.

ZANU-PF has long denied having anything to do with Tshabangu and rejects claims it aims to create a one-party state.

When general elections were last held ZANU-PF was 10 seats short of the two-thirds majority in parliament, now after a series of disputed by-elections it has attained that goal.

RelatedZimbabwe polls extended by a day amid opposition allegations of rigging
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us