Counting is underway after polling for Pakistan's crucial general elections ended on Thursday evening.

According to initial results, a tough contest is seen between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Contrary to predictions, the PTI-backed candidates are ahead on dozens of seats across the country, according to the party as well as unofficial results reported by national broadcasters.

There were video reports about policemen blocking roads toward polling offices in Karachi. TRT WORLD could not independently verify them.

A message on Khan’s X account urged his supporters to "remain peacefully outside the offices of the Returning Officers (polling officers) until the full results are out."

"Guard your vote... A vigil on the vote tonight will free generations of Pakistan from slavery," it added.

Early today, polling began at 8 a.m. local time (0300GMT) and ended at 5 p.m.

Thousands of police and paramilitary troops were deployed across the country to ensure a peaceful election against the ba ckdrop of recent militant attacks on polling stations in the southwestern Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

At least 12 people, including 10 security personnel, were killed and 39 others were injured in 51 “terror attacks” on the polling day, according to the army.

Clashes between political party workers were also reported in different parts of the country, but no deaths were reported from any area.

Voters formed long lines outside polling stations in the capital Islamabad, as well as in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and other key cities.

More than 128 million people are eligible to vote to elect lawmakers to 266 general seats of the country's lower parliamentary house — the National Assembly — and 749 general seats in four provincial assemblies. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will release the details later in the evening on how many votes were cast.

Related Why are young contestants challenging Pakistan’s political elite?

Suspension of mobile phone services

Earlier in the morning, the Interior Ministry ordered a temporary suspension of cellphone service, including mobile internet services, across the country, which were partially restored hours after voting ended.

It said the decision was taken "to take measures to safeguard against” security threats amid a "deteriorating security situation."

"Real-time network data show that internet blackouts are now in effect in multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions; the incident comes on election day and follows months of digital censorship targeting the political opposition," said a brief statement by NetBlocks.

Reports of delays in voting were also received from several areas.

Many people complained that they were having problems finding their polli ng places as an Election Commission information hotline was not working due to suspended mobile services.

According to the ECP, as many as 28,626 candidates from about 150 political parties are vying for National Assembly and provincial assembly seats across the country.

ECP head Sikandar Sultan Raja stressed that the suspension of mobile phone services "does not affect" the watchdog's work.

“Last night authorities told me that internet service will not be suspended but I saw on TV channels (on Thursday morning) that the internet service has been suspended across the country, ” Raja told reporters in Islamabad.

However, candidates and members of the public criticised the move.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded "immediate" restoration of cellphone service. "Mobile phone services must be restored immediately across the country. I have asked my party to approach both ECP and the courts for this purpose," Zardari said on X.

“Shutting down mobile networks on polling day is the beginning of election day rigging. Pre-poll environment was already one of the worst in Pak’s history,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, an independent candidate from Islamabad, said on X.

Khokhar added: “Cutting candidates off from their agents and staff on election day is unacceptable.”

President, premier laud 'peaceful' elections

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar congratulated the nation for the "successful" election and praised young people for their "huge participation."

"Well done. Pakistan has great hopes from our youth because you have to take our country forward to rebuild and strengthen our country," Alvi said on X.

Kakar also thanked and congratulated the nation on the conduct of the election, lauding the efforts of the ECP, interim provincial governments, armed forces, civil armed forces, police, law enforcement agenci es, election staff, and the media.

"This momentous occasion is not just a testament to the resilience and strength of our democratic processes but also to the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people," he said.

Kakar added that the high voter turnout is an indication that the public remains committed to shaping the future of the country.

On the "terror" incidents in the country's southwestern and northwestern provinces, he said the ECP and security forces "conducted free and fair election across the country."

"Your resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, continuing to participate in the electoral process, is a powerful statement against the forces that seek to destabilize our nation," he added.