CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Half of Amazon's forests in danger of extinction by 2050, study warns
A new study suggests extreme temperatures, droughts and fires put Amazon's forests in danger of extinction by 2050.
Half of Amazon's forests in danger of extinction by 2050, study warns
The Amazon's forests are described as the "lungs of the world" because they produce a large part of the world's oxygen. / Photo: AP
February 15, 2024

Approximately half of the Amazon forest system is in danger of extinction by 2050 due to high exposure to "unprecedented stress from warming temperatures, extreme droughts, deforestation and fires," according to a new study.

Scientists issued the warning in a study published Wednesday in Nature magazine.

Noting that 38 percent of the Amazon is being degraded, the researchers said "we estimate that by 2050, 10 percent to 47 percent of Amazonian forests will be exposed to compounding disturbances that may trigger unexpected ecosystem transitions and potentially exacerbate regional climate change."

"For 65 million years, Amazonian forests remained relatively resilient to climatic variability," they said, emphasising that if humidity levels continue to drop, the Amazon will likely turn into an arid area.

The Amazon's forests are described as the "lungs of the world" because they produce a large part of the world's oxygen.

RelatedAmazon forest carbon emissions skyrocketed under Bolsonaro, study shows
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us