The head of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has called the YPG/PKK terror group a major “headache” for Erbil and Baghdad.

Nechirvan Barzani told the Saudi Al Arabiya news channel on Thursday that they categorically rejected the PKK's use of KRG region against Türkiye.

The PKK poses a threat to neighbouring countries and is a "big headache" for Erbil and Baghdad, he added.

Barzani's remarks came after Türkiye’s national defence minister visited the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq last week.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG/PYD is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Ankara's fight against terrorism

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara has achieved progress with the Erbil administration in fighting terrorism, but despite warnings, the Sulaymaniyah administration persists in protecting the PKK/YPG terror group.

“Despite numerous warnings, the Sulaymaniyah, namely the PUK administration (in northern Iraq), unfortunately, continues to embrace the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organisation,” Erdogan said as he returned from a visit to Egypt.

“No one should expect a different stance from us. We will provide the necessary response. We cannot overlook this matter. We are taking and will continue to take every possible step,” he said.

Erdogan noted that if the aim is to harbour hostility toward Türkiye, Ankara has responses to that as well, and has measures in place, adding that the country will not hesitate to take even more stringent actions if necessary.

“While we may tolerate various issues, when it comes to our dignity and national security, we close the doors to tolerance completely and take whatever actions are necessary,” he added.

A series of visits to Iraq by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and the head of the National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin “effectively softened the prevailing tensions caused by adverse developments in Iraq,” Erdogan said.

He added that positive developments have been observed in the relationship between Türkiye and Iraq regarding initiatives related to both the central government and northern Iraq.