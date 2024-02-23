Israel has killed two more journalists in its air strikes on the central area of the blockaded Gaza, local authorities said, taking the toll of journalists in the Palestinian enclave to 132.

In a statement on Friday, Gaza's media office announced the death toll among journalists in Gaza since October 7 reached 132, following the killing of Mohammad Yaghi and Musab Abu Zaid in Israeli strikes.

Israel killed both journalists, along with their families, in air strikes targeting their homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel has rained death and destruction on Gaza since October 7 when Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a blitz on Israeli targets in reaction to what it says were Israel's plans to eliminate the Palestinian cause, seize lands, Judaise the Palestinian lands, and establish complete control over Al Aqsa Mosque and other Muslim holy sites.

The Israeli onslaught has killed at least 29,514 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and wounded 69,616 others.

The Israeli war on Gaza has also pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the blockaded enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

For the first time since its creation in 1948, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.