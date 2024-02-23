WORLD
2 MIN READ
Journalist toll in Gaza reaches 132 as Israel kills two more reporters
Israel strikes homes of Mohammad Yaghi and Musab Abu Zaid in Nuseirat refugee camp, killing both journalists along with their families, Palestinian authorities in Gaza say.
Journalist toll in Gaza reaches 132 as Israel kills two more reporters
Israeli onslaught has killed at least 29,514 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and wounded 69,616 others. / Photo: AA
February 23, 2024

Israel has killed two more journalists in its air strikes on the central area of the blockaded Gaza, local authorities said, taking the toll of journalists in the Palestinian enclave to 132.

In a statement on Friday, Gaza's media office announced the death toll among journalists in Gaza since October 7 reached 132, following the killing of Mohammad Yaghi and Musab Abu Zaid in Israeli strikes.

Israel killed both journalists, along with their families, in air strikes targeting their homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Israel has rained death and destruction on Gaza since October 7 when Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a blitz on Israeli targets in reaction to what it says were Israel's plans to eliminate the Palestinian cause, seize lands, Judaise the Palestinian lands, and establish complete control over Al Aqsa Mosque and other Muslim holy sites.

The Israeli onslaught has killed at least 29,514 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and wounded 69,616 others.

The Israeli war on Gaza has also pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the blockaded enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

For the first time since its creation in 1948, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us