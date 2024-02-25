At least 10 people have died from a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck carrying passengers in north-central Mexico, authorities have said.

The accident occurred in the state of San Luis Potosi, northwest of Mexico City, according to the Secretariat for Security and Citizen Protection. Among the dead were five women, four minors and a man.

An undetermined number of injured people were taken to nearby clinics, the secretariat said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.