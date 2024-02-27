Thirty-one people have been killed in Mali and 10 others were wounded when a bus travelling toward Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in the country's southeast, the Transport Ministry said.

"A bus... that was leaving Kenieba commune for Burkina Faso tipped off a bridge. The likely cause is the driver losing control of the vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

“The provisional toll is 31 killed on the spot and 10 injured, some of them seriously," the statement said.

The accident occurred around 5 pm local time in Koumantou south of capital Bamako.

Accidents involving public transport buses are a frequent occurrence in Mali.

On February 19, at least 15 people died and more than 46 were injured in a traffic accident between a public transport bus and a lorry in central Mali.

Africa accounts for about one quarter of the world's traffic deaths even though the continent has barely 2 percent of the world's vehicle fleet, UN data showed in 2023.