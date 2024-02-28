WORLD
Israel's second Eurovision entry rejected as well for being 'too political'
Israeli authorities continue to seek a solution, however, insiders involved in the negotiations say they are "pessimistic" about reaching a favourable outcome.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog says it is important for Israel to participate in Eurovision. / Photo: AP Archive
February 28, 2024

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has rejected Israel's second song pick for the annual Eurovision Song Contest for being "too political."

Following the union's rejection of Israel's initial song choice for the five-day contest beginning on May 7 in Sweden, Israeli Foreign Ministry officials told Ynet news on Wednesday that the alternate entry titled "Dance Forever" has also been rejected.

After the union disqualified "October Rain" for having "too political" lyrics, and the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation's steadfast refusal to change the song's lyrics or melody, numerous entities have been actively seeking a solution to the impasse.

While it is known that countries intending to compete in Eurovision with songs containing political messages have previously been barred, it was reported that the broadcasting union would review Israel's entry and decide on its suitability.

Although a song containing political messages rejected by the union will not be added to the competition, Israel will be deemed "ineligible" to take part in the competition.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said it is important for Israel to participate in Eurovision.

Israeli authorities continue to seek a solution with the union. However, insiders involved in the negotiations are "pessimistic" about reaching a favourable outcome.

