September 2, 2025
Israel’s military chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, warned during a cabinet meeting on August 31 that conquering Palestine's Gaza City could drag Israel into a full-scale occupation, the Ynet site reports.
Zamir also urged for a hostage deal with Hamas, but Israeli PM Netanyahu refused, saying that there was “no deal on the table.”
Recommended
Israel returned the enclave to civil administration under the Palestinian Authority over 30 years ago but has continued to control its borders and has imposed a land, air and sea blockade since 2007.