WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Unacceptable': Macron slams US visa ban on Palestinians
Emmanuel Macron urges US to reverse its decision ahead of a high-level UN meeting, which he will co-chair with Saudi Arabia to rally support for a two-state solution.
'Unacceptable': Macron slams US visa ban on Palestinians
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September. / Reuters
September 3, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised a US decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials ahead of a high-level UN meeting on the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling the move "unacceptable".

"The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable. We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement," Macron said Tuesday on the US social media company X’s platform.

Macron said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he will co-chair the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22.

"Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution — the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," he added.

The French president stressed that reaching peace will require a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilisation mission in the enclave.

He further underlined the need to ensure that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is disarmed and excluded from governance in Gaza while the Palestinian Authority is reformed and strengthened.

Recommended

"No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince — momentum that many partners have already joined," he noted.

The conference, according to Macron, aims to serve as a "decisive turning point" for peace and security in the region.

Last week, Washington revoked visas for senior Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, effectively preventing them from travelling to New York for the UN meetings at a time when several European countries are preparing to recognise the State of Palestine.

Israel has killed more than 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The genocidal campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing starvation.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us