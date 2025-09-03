French President Emmanuel Macron criticised a US decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials ahead of a high-level UN meeting on the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling the move "unacceptable".

"The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable. We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement," Macron said Tuesday on the US social media company X’s platform.

Macron said he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he will co-chair the upcoming Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22.

"Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution — the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," he added.

The French president stressed that reaching peace will require a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilisation mission in the enclave.

He further underlined the need to ensure that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas is disarmed and excluded from governance in Gaza while the Palestinian Authority is reformed and strengthened.