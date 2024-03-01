The current international system, devoid of fundamental concepts such as solidarity, justice, and trust, cannot fulfill even its minimum responsibilities, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), which has kicked off in Türkiye's Mediterranean coastline city of Antalya, the Turkish president stated on Friday that conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Ukraine show that the current global system has failed.

"The 21st century is turning into the era of crises contrary to expectations, losing the meaning of rule-based international order becoming 'no more than the slogan'," Erdogan said.

The collapse of global order

Expressing how the Gaza crisis is a testament to the collapse of the current global order, the Turkish president says "What is happening in Gaza is not a conflict, it is an attempt of genocide - because even wars have their own rules."

As the war in Palestine's Gaza is now in its 147th day, the Turkish president pointed out how children, women, and civilians have been brutally murdered in Gaza.

He also highlighted how the process tarnishes people's belief in justice and global order, adding:

"I am talking about treacherous and dishonourable targeting and barbarity that lacks any sense of honour."

Criticising the current international order and the backers of Israel, he said "Western powers unconditionally supporting Israel from the beginning are complicit in bloodshed with their hypocritical policies."

Pointing to "weakness and dysfunction" of the international organisations, he added, "We have seen how weak and dysfunctional international institutions such as the United Nations Security Council, whose duty is to ensure global peace, the European Union and others, are."

The brutal attack at Al Nabulsi roundabout area

Pointing to Israel's brutal attack on Palestinian people waiting in line for aid at Al Nabulsi roundabout area in besieged Gaza, Turkish President Erdogan said, "Türkiye is following Israel's barbarism with deep concern."

The assault on Thursday during an aid delivery in northern Gaza has killed 112 Palestinians.

The Turkish president added, "The global community can only repay its debt to the Palestinian people through the establishment of a Palestinian state," reiterating Ankara's remarks on the necessity of the formation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with territorial integrity, with capital in East Jerusalem on the basis of 1967 borders.

Rising civilian casualties in Gaza

Pointing to the rising civilian death toll in Gaza, the Turkish president said, "As a result of Israel's deliberate attacks targeting civilian settlements, 30,000 Gazans, mostly children and women, have been martyred so far," adding:

"More than 70,000 Palestinians have been injured and approximately 2 million people have been forced to leave their homes."

In addition to the death toll, Erdogan recalled the death of 6-year-old Hind Rajab under dire circumstances.

"Vehicle of her family members was shot at by Israeli forces while they were looking for a safe place," he said, referring to the Palestinian child who pleaded with Red Crescent officials to rescue her from a car she was trapped in with her relatives – all of whom were killed by Israeli army gunfire.

The child pleaded with Palestinian Red Crescent officials to rescue her before her lifeless body was also found.

"In fact, it is the story of nearly 15,000 innocent children killed in Gaza," Erdogan added.

Erdogan also touched upon Türkiye's efforts for Gaza, mentioning up to 37,000 tons of humanitarian aid sent to the region, diplomatic negotiations, and the transfer of more than 900 Palestinian patients – including their companions – to Türkiye.

The spread of anti-Muslim sentiments, racism and xenophobia

Pointing to the rise of racism, anti-Muslim sentiments and xenophobia in many parts of the world, Erdogan said, "Racism, anti-Muslim feelings and xenophobia are spreading like a plague in society in many parts of the world," adding:

The president also talked about the difficulties Türkiye is facing with regard to conflicts in its region, due to its geographical location, human and cultural ties and international relations.

Referring to Türkiye's decades-long fight against the PKK terrorist group, the president said that "We have been fighting for 40 years against terror, which many countries have only been facing for the last 5-10 years."

"We are the only NATO ally that fought on the ground against the Daesh terrorist group and defeated it," he added.

The importance of diplomacy

The Turkish leader also emphasised the importance of diplomacy in finding a solution to the Gaza crisis and other global issues.

"Let's just give diplomacy a chance," he said, adding that countries should not "pursue maximalist goals."

"As we always say, it is not possible to make peace with clenched fists," he said.

"It is very possible to make progress with diplomacy and dialogue wherever there is good intention, will and determination," Erdogan stated.

Erdogan holds bilateral meetings

Turkish President Erdogan has met with Turkmenistan's People Council chief Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, discussing bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

During the meeting, the two countries signed the MoUs, energy and aeronautics agreement.

Erdogan also held a meeting with Bulgarian President Radev.

Discussing cooperation in defence, industry, energy and other areas, the leaders exchanged views on their priorities for preventing Russia's war on Ukraine and Israel's onslaught against Palestine from spreading to the region.

As the forum brought the leaders together, Turkish President Erdogan and Djibouti President Guelleh also held a meeting, as the two sides agreed to deepen the relations based on mutual respect and deep partnership.

Later on Friday, the president also met with Bosnia's Republic of Srpska President Milorad Dodik, and the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, with an agenda on a range of issues including bilateral relations, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

President Erdogan expressed in a meeting with Orban that the "cries of the innocent Palestinian people" must not be ignored, adding that it is the responsibility of all countries to prevent Israeli attempts of genocide in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed besides mass destruction and displacement.

Meeting with King III. Mswati of Eswatini, Erdogan engaged in discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and regional issues, the Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan meets with Barzani: PKK is a common threat

As the Antalya Diplomacy Forum offered a platform for leaders from various nations to engage in diplomatic initiatives and address critical issues, the Turkish president met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Both leaders discussed regional and global issues as well as developmental initiatives, specifically the "Development Road Project," according to the statement of the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Emphasising the significance of the "Development Road Project" for the region, particularly for Iraq and Türkiye, Erdogan expressed Ankara's unwavering support for the initiative.

Addressing the shared threat posed by the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisations, the Turkish president underscored the importance of collaboration in combatting terrorism to maintain peace and stability in the region.