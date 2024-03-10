WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Zardari sworn in for second term as president
Asif Ali Zardari was voted in with 411 votes to 181 for the opposition-backed candidate, according to a local media tally of votes.
Pakistan's Zardari sworn in for second term as president
The country's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (3R) greeting their newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari (5R) at the Zardari House in Islamabad. / Photo: AFP
March 10, 2024

Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari took the oath of office, becoming the first-ever civilian to serve a second term in the country's highest office.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to Zardari during a ceremony at the Presidency in the capital Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the three armed services chiefs, Zardari's son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was foreign minister in the coalition government until last year and also the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and others.

He previously served as president from 2008 to 2013 under his own party's government.

Zardari, 68, co-chairman of the centre-left PPP, was elected the country's 14th president for a five-year term on Saturday by lawmakers from the National Assembly as well as four provincial assemblies.

The widower of two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the ruling coalition’s candidate, Zardari convincingly defeated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a veteran politician from southwestern Balochistan province, and a candidate of the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council, a religiopolitical group that has also been joined by lawmakers from jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

RelatedPakistan lawmakers elect Asif Ali Zardari as country's new president
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us