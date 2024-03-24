At least 12 people lost their lives in floods and landslides triggered by relentless rainfall in Brazil, officials have said.

Heavy rains mainly in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, and the neighboring state of Espirito Santo impacted the southeastern region and led to numerous incidents, including landslides and house collapses.

Civil defence and firefighting teams initiated search and rescue operations to deal with the situation.

South America's largest country has suffered from a recent string of extreme weather events, which is said to be due to climate change.

Such environmental tragedies are intensifying with climate change, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a post on X, adding that thousands had been left homeless by the storm.

He expressed sympathy for the victims, and said his government was working with local and state authorities to "protect, prevent and repair flood damage."

'Miraculous rescue'

Search teams in southeastern Brazil rescued a girl buried for more than 16 hours in the rubble of a collapsed house .

Authorities have deployed teams to the mountainous areas of Rio de Janeiro state, describing the situation caused by the deluge there as "critical".

Four of the deaths in Rio state occurred when the storm caused a house to collapse in the city of Petropolis, 70 kilometers inland from the capital.

The girl's father, who was found dead next to her on Saturday morning, had "heroically protected the girl with his body," a neighbor told AFP.

"We are in pain, but grateful for this miracle," said Luis Claudio de Souza, 63.

At least eight people have been killed in the state of Rio de Janeiro, officials said, while the neighboring state of Espirito Santo has confirmed at least four dead and seven missing.