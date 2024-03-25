After fierce debate over five months of relentless conflict in Gaza, the United Nations Security Council has finally issued a historic demand for an immediate ceasefire. This unprecedented move comes after the United States, traditionally a staunch ally of Israel and a frequent wielder of its veto power, notably abstained from blocking the resolution.

Against the backdrop of Israel's brutal war on Gaza that has killed thousands, displaced millions and shattered lives, the response from the people in Gaza to the UN Security Council resolution — calling for an immediate ceasefire reveals a mix of emotions —hope, weariness, and desperation intertwined.

Displaced people like Wafah al Daas, wearied by the relentless cycle of violence, express a profound longing for peace.

"By God, we are fed up of blood spilling and death and martyrs and destruction," al Daas says, capturing the collective exhaustion felt by many in the beleaguered enclave.

The resolution, a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos, demands not only an end to hostilities but also the release of all hostages held amid the escalating conflict.

Both Hamas resistance group and the Palestinian Authority have welcomed the resolution with the Hamas calling it a step towards de-escalation.

The resolution, which extends the ceasefire call for the remainder of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, holds a fragile promise of respite. However, skepticism remains palpable, given the history of failed ceasefires and broken promises that have plagued the Middle East for decades.

Poignant longing for peace

In the midst of uncertainty, the voices of displaced Palestinians like Muhammad Miqdad and Kamal Qasim resonate with a poignant longing for peace and stability.

"I hope there is a ceasefire because we're tired and the country has been destroyed and the best thing is for there to be a ceasefire because we really want to go back to our homes," says Miqdad.

Casting an aspersion on Israel's intentions, Qasim notes, "We hope that the decision is implemented and that it is taken seriously because we know that Israel is stubborn and doesn't pay attention to the Security Council or any Western countries or Arab countries."

"And you can see what the situation is like and the life that we are living is very, very difficult with big massacres and genocides, not just one genocide, and the situation is very, very hard and we hope a ceasefire comes quickly and that the decision is implemented."

Al Daas hopes the peace is genuine this time.

"We hope that this time Israel will implement it because every time they tell us, on Friday, on Saturday, there will be a ceasefire and there isn't so, God willing, this time there is and they do a ceasefire and the place calms down and people go back to their lands."

UN says resolution is binding

At the UN, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said Security Council resolutions are binding.

"For the millions of people in Gaza, who remain mired in an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, this resolution - if fully and effectively implemented - could still bring long-awaited hope," he told the council.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said Security Council resolutions are international law, "so to that extent they are as binding as international law is." "Resolutions of the Security Council are international law. They are always seen as binding on all the member states of the United Nations," he added. The US, however, disagrees with that position. "It’s a non-binding resolution," White House National Security Council John Kirby says in a press briefing.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees the latest American position at the UN as a departure from previous US stances on the matter and has called off a scheduled Israeli delegation that was visiting Washington DC on Monday to discuss Israeli plans for Rafah .

Amidst the diplomatic maneuvers and geopolitical jostling, the harsh reality on the ground persists. Gaza reports staggering casualties, with at least 32,333 Palestinians killed and 74,694 wounded in Israel's bloody onslaught on the blockaded enclave.

The toll includes 107 Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours alone, underscoring the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities.

Will Israel comply?

Bilal Awad, a 63-year-old displaced Palestinian, welcomes the call for a ceasefire but does not believe it would bring a respite in Israel's war on besieged Palestinians.

Without forceful action from "Israel's supporter" Washington, which abstained in the vote to its close ally's chagrin, the Israeli government is unlikely to budge, Awad says.

But "If Israel defies the world, this is a blow to America, Israel's supporter. America's decisions become mere ink on paper if it does not stop Israel by force."

Qassem Muqaddad, speaking in Rafah, says he was not excessively optimistic after the UN vote.

"We hope that this decision will be effective, and that the major powers will use their strength and authority... against Israel if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire," says 74-year-old Muqaddad.

"This is what we hope for, but we are not very optimistic that Israel will agree to this decision, because Israel has disregarded many [UN] resolutions."

Ihab al-Assar, a 60-year-old man displaced from Gaza City in the north, commends UN's stance.

"The decision is in favour of the Palestinian people, and hopefully, Israel will comply with it," he said.