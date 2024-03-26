Tuesday, March 26, 2024

1854 GMT — The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has praised a UN report about Israel's committing genocide in Gaza.

The group urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Tel Aviv.

''The report by UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, regarding Israel's committing of genocide crimes in Gaza constitutes further acknowledgement from a senior UN official," the group said in a statement.

It urged the ICC to "take action to hold the occupation leaders accountable for their acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

1851 GMT — France slams Israeli seizure of 1,976 acres of Palestinian land

France has slammed Israel's seizure of 800 hectares (1,976 acres) of land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

“This is the largest appropriation of land by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories since the Oslo Accords,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also condemned the ongoing violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and said: “The continuation of the colonisation policy constitutes a serious violation of international law, in particular Resolution 2334 of the United Nations Security Council and the Fourth Geneva Convention. Some of these acts are also covered by the Rome Statute.”

1844 GMT — US will continue aid drops into Gaza: White House

The United States will continue dropping essential aid from the air into Gaza, the White House has said, after Palestinian group Hamas called for them to end following fatal drownings and stampedes.

"Air drops are one of the many ways that we are helping to provide desperately needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and we will continue to do so," the National Security Council said in a statement after Hamas said that 18 people had died, 12 of them by drowning while trying to recover dropped food supplies.

The NSC said the United States was working "around the clock" to increase the flow of aid into Gaza by land, adding that efforts were also underway to establish a maritime corridor to reach the territory.

1836 GMT — At least two killed in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon: local media

Lebanese official media has said fresh Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon on Tuesday killed two people, after the deepest raid since cross-border hostilities erupted between Israel and Hezbollah amid the Gaza war.

The Israeli army said in two separate statements that it had struck Hezbollah targets "deep inside Lebanese territory".

1811 GMT — Countries back expert who accused Israel of 'genocide'

The UN expert who concluded Israel was committing acts of genocide in Gaza has received broad support at the United Nations, with countries speaking up to back her and her report.

Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, told the UN Human Rights Council that countries should impose an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel.

Pakistan, Egypt were among the countries throwing support for Albanese's report while Qatar, on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, thanked her for the report and demanded the international community "put an end to genocide being perpetrated by the Israeli war machinery."

1800 GMT — Animal feed for Gaza blocked for months: UN food agency

The United Nations food agency has said that shipments of animal feed to sustain milk-producing cows were blocked at the border into Gaza for months as Israel pressed its offensive against Hamas in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The barley intended for farmers and herders mostly in northern Gaza would have been "enough to produce milk for all the children in Gaza for over a month," said Abdul Hakim Elwaer, Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization.

"We had trucks from December of animal fodder and we had difficulties," Elwaer said.

1654 GMT — Israel recalls its team from Doha, claims talks reach 'dead end'

Israel has recalled its negotiators from Doha after deeming mediation talks on a Gaza truce "at a dead end" due to Hamas demands, a senior Israeli official has said.

The official, who is close to the Mossad spymaster heading up the talks, accused Palestinian resistance group's leader Yahya Sinwar of sabotaging the diplomacy "as part of a wider effort to inflame this war over Ramadan".

1743 GMT — Israel's statement on UN resolution hampered hostage talks inaccurate: US

Israel's statement that a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hampered hostage talks is inaccurate and unfair, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Miller told reporters that the Palestinian group Hamas' response to the proposal for the release of hostages was prepared before the UN Security Council vote on Monday, not after, and said the US would continue to work to try and bring hostages home.

1654 GMT — No reason to punish Palestinians collectively: UN envoy

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process has denounced the killing of civilians, emphasising there is no justification for subjecting Palestinians to collective punishment.

"I am appalled by the immense scale of death, destruction, and human suffering wrought by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with civilian killings at a rate that is unprecedented," Tor Wennesland said at a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including Palestinian.

Emphasizing that "collective punishment of the Palestinian people" is unjustifiable, Wennesland voiced concern about violations of international humanitarian law.

1642 GMT — Colombia to 'break' Israel ties if UN Gaza resolution ignored

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has threatened to break off diplomatic ties with Israel if the country doesn't comply with a UN Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"If Israel does not comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we will break diplomatic relations with Israel," he said.

1605 GMT — UN ceasefire resolution 'binding' on Israel: China

China has reiterated that UN Security Council resolutions are "binding" on Israel — specifically concerning Gaza and rejecting US claims to the contrary.

China "calls on the parties concerned to fulfil their obligations under the UN Charter and to take due action as required by the resolution," Foreign Ministry official Lin Jian said in response to a question by Anadolu about comments by the US top envoy to the UN who claimed a resolution passed on Monday was "non-binding" on parties to the conflict in Gaza.

1513 GMT — Protecting Palestinians moral imperative: US tells Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said it was a moral and strategic imperative to protect Palestinian civilians, calling the situation in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe."

Austin was speaking at the start of the meeting with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon.

1508 GMT — Germany describes Gaza as 'hell', urges aid without hindrance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said international organisations must be able to deliver aid to Gaza without hindrance, adding that the situation there was hellish for civilians struggling to meet their most vital daily needs.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell," Baerbock said while on a trip to the Middle East, during which she met with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

"International organisations must be able to provide vital aid unhindered," she said in Tel Aviv, adding that Germany had increased its funding to the World Food Programme by an additional $10.8 million.

1500 GMT — Brussels to ban purchase of products from Israeli settlements

The Brussels City Council has passed a motion to halt the public procurement of products from Israeli settlements.

The motion, brought by Benoit Hellings, a councillor in the capital of Brussels, was adopted unanimously in a vote late on Monday.

The motion asks the local authority to ensure that its purchases do not benefit companies working in conditions that do not respect international law, human rights, or environmental law.

1458 GMT — Finland condemns Israeli seizure of 800 hectares of land in occupied Palestinian territory

Finland has condemned the Israeli seizure of 800 hectares (1,976 acres) of land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

"This runs counter to not only international law but also international efforts to de-escalate," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on X.

"We do not recognise changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by the parties," the ministry added.

1433 GMT — UN resolution on shows Israel’s isolation: Hamas chief

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials on Israel’s deadly offensive on Gaza.

At a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Haniyeh said the UN resolution underscored Israel’s "unprecedented isolation.”

Israel has "failed to achieve its military goals" in the besieged Gaza "despite heavy expenses" and is now "losing political and international support," Haniyeh said.

1359 GMT — UN rapporteur urges arms embargo on Israel over "genocide" in Gaza

A United Nations expert has told the global body's Human Rights Council that she believed that Israel's war on Gaza since October 7 amounted to genocide and called on countries to immediately impose sanctions and an arms embargo.

"I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating the commission of the crime of genocide against Palestinians as a group in Gaza has been met," Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, told the UN rights body in Geneva.

1421 GMT — Maersk denies its vessel was attacked by Houthis

Denmark's Maersk has denied a claim by Yemen's Houthis that the shipping company's Saratoga vessel had been attacked.

The Houthis had earlier said that they had conducted six attacks on ships with drones and missiles in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea over the last 72 hours, including on the Maersk Saratoga.

1349 GMT — Suspected Israeli air strikes hit northeast Lebanon: sources

Two suspected Israeli air strikes hit near the northeast Lebanese towns of Ras Baabelk and Hermel, four security sources have told Reuters, in the furthest bombardment yet from the southern border where Hezbollah had been exchanging fire with Israel.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

1325 GMT — Teens in Gaza hoping to be killed to end their 'nightmare': UN

The situation in war-ravaged Gaza is so desperate that teenagers are now saying they hope to be swiftly killed to escape the "nightmare", a spokesman for the UN children's agency has said.

"The unspeakable is regularly said in Gaza," said James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations children's agency UNICEF.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva via video message from Rafah in southern Gaza, he said the agency had on Monday held a meeting with adolescents.

Several said they were "so desperate for this nightmare to end that they hoped to be killed", he said.

1303 GMT — Indirect truce talks between Israel, Hamas still ongoing: Qatar

Qatar has said that indirect talks between Hamas and Israel are still ongoing between technical teams.

"We are continuing our mediation efforts with our partners," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

He cited "difficulties" on the ground related to the ceasefire negotiations.

"There is no set timeline for the indirect negotiations," the spokesperson said.

1106 GMT — Palestinian death toll tops 32,400 as Israeli bombings continue

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that 81 people were killed, with 93 sustaining injuries by Israel's relentless bombardment of the Palestinian enclave in the last 24 hours.

The number of Palestinians brutally killed by Israel has reached a staggering 32,414, while the count of those injured has soared to 74,787 since the beginning of Israel's military assault in Gaza on October 7th, according to the statement.

1131 GMT — Hamas urges end to Gaza aid airdrops, more land crossings

Hamas has called for an end to aid airdrops into Gaza after it said 12 people drowned and six were killed in stampedes trying to reach the food packages.

"We call for an immediate end to airdrop operations... and we demand the immediate and rapid opening of land crossings to allow humanitarian aid to reach our Palestinian people," said the Palestinian resistance group, which governs the besieged territory.

1121 GMT — At least 18 dead in Gaza aid air drop tragedy: Hamas

Twelve people have drowned and six have been killed in stampedes trying to recover aid airdropped into Gaza, Hamas has said.

The deaths happened in the starving north of the besieged territory on Monday, with people rushing to collect packages dropped from planes along Gaza's Mediterranean coast.

0937 GMT –– Israeli tanks surround Nasser Hospital in Gaza: witnesses

Dozens of Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles have surrounded the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, where thousands of displaced people are seeking refuge, witnesses said.

Witnesses told AFP news agency that shots were being fired at the sprawling complex in the southern city of Khan Younis, but no raid was as yet taking place.

Gaza-based Palestinian health ministry said Israeli troops were shooting and firing "shells and (conducting) violent raids in its surroundings in preparation for its storming."

"Thousands of displaced people are still inside the hospital," the ministry said. "They do not have sufficient quantities of drinking water, food and infant formula, and their lives are in danger."

0923 GMT –– China says 'welcomes' UN Security Council vote on Gaza

China said it welcomed a UN Security Council call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza five months into the grinding war, urging swift "action" to implement the resolution's calls to halt fighting over the final weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Beijing said it "welcomes" the move, noting the "conflict in Gaza is still raging, causing a serious humanitarian crisis."

"The United Nations Security Council's resolutions are binding, and we demand that the parties fulfill their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and take due action as required by the resolutions," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular briefing.

"We expect countries with significant influence to play an active role in supporting the implementation of the resolution."

0918 GMT –– Israel says won't yield to 'delusional' Hamas demands in truce talks

Israel accused Hamas of posing "delusional" demands in indirect negotiations on a Gaza truce, saying in a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office that these showed the Palestinian group was not interested in a deal.

In the Qatari- and Egyptian-mediated talks, Hamas has sought to parlay any ceasefire into an end to the war and withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israel rules this out, saying it would pursue efforts to dismantle Hamas.

0844 GMT –– People in Al Shifa killed, detained by Israeli forces: Palestinians

Palestinians, forcibly evacuated from Al Shifa Hospital after the Israeli army's attacks, said the people left behind in the hospital were killed or detained by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army, which has been continuing its attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, raided the Al Shifa Hospital, located in the north of Gaza and the largest health centre in the region, on March 18.

Israeli forces continued the siege of the hospital, which they had previously attacked on the grounds that it was the "command centre of Hamas."

0811 GMT –– Hamas leader Haniya visits Iran: state media

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya was in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, state media reported.

"Hamas bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, during his trip to Tehran on Tuesday, will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian," Iran's official IRNA news agency said, adding that he will also meet with other senior officials.

It is the second visit the Hamas leader has made to Tehran since the Iran-backed group launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Haniya's last visit was in early November when he met Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei as well as other officials.

0452 GMT — No let-up in Israel's war on Gaza despite UN ceasefire vote

Israeli troops continue their siege in Gaza, with no sign of a let-up in its war on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an "immediate ceasefire."

The resolution was adopted Monday after Israel's closest ally the United States abstained.

It demands an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, leading to a "lasting" truce.

It also demands that Hamas and other groups free hostages they took during the unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel, though it does not directly link the release to a truce.

0415 GMT –– Gaza is 'an integral part' of Palestine: Palestinian president

Gaza is "an integral part" of the Palestinian state, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

Abbas met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, where they discussed the latest developments in Gaza and efforts to immediately stop the war, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

"The president reiterated the firm rejection of the State of Palestine to the displacement of any Palestinian citizen whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, stressing that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state and any plans of the (Israeli) occupation authorities to separate the Gaza Strip from the rest of Palestinian land and to seize any inch of its land or reoccupy it are unacceptable," it said.

Turning to the UN Security Council's recent passage of a resolution on a Gaza ceasefire, Abbas emphasised the importance of implementing it.

0407 GMT –– US and Israeli defence chiefs to meet as tensions rise over Gaza

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Israel's minister of defence and discuss ways to defeat Hamas other than conducting a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Pentagon said, at a time of rising tensions between the two countries.

Maj Gen Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters that Austin's planned meeting with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is still on, even though Israel abruptly cancelled the visit of a high-level delegation to Washington this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled the visit in protest over Monday's UN Security Council decision calling for an immediate ceasefire. The US abstained, deciding not to use its veto power, and the resolution passed 14-0.

0403 GMT –– Palestinians live in 'open prison': Iranian envoy to Türkiye

Palestinians live in an "open prison" in Gaza, Iranian Ambassador to Türkiye Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh said.

The blockade of Gaza, the displacement of the Palestinian people and the seizure of their lands have continued for 70 years, Habibollahzadeh told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Israel has refused to end the killing in Gaza, he said, adding: "Preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza is nothing but murder and genocide."

0118 GMT –– Gaza war's outcome will affect Middle East for years: Gallant

The results of Israel's war on Gaza will affect the Middle East for years to come, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Gallant made the remarks during a meeting with Sullivan at the White House, according to a statement by the Israeli Defence Ministry.

The statement said their meeting dwelt on "the steps required to continue defeating Hamas and dismantling its military and governmental capabilities and the efforts to return the hostages."

Gallant stressed that the manner in which the war in Gaza ends "will affect the State of Israel and the entire region for decades to come and will send a clear message."

0111 GMT –– UN demand for Gaza ceasefire provokes strongest clash between US and Israel since war began

The United Nations Security Council issued its first demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the US angering Israel by abstaining from the vote. Israel responded by cancelling a visit to Washington by a high-level delegation in the strongest public clash between the allies since the war began.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the US of "retreating" from a "principled position" by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the ceasefire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the administration was "kind of perplexed" by Netanyahu's decision. He said the Israelis were "choosing to create a perception of daylight here when they don't need to do that."

0013 GMT –– UK airdrops 10 tonnes of food supplies into Gaza

Britain's Royal Air Force airdropped more than 10 metric tonnes of food supplies into Gaza for the first time, Britain's defence ministry said in a statement.

"The aid, which consists of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula, will support the people of Gaza," the ministry said.

2353 GMT — Blinken tells Gallant alternatives exist to Rafah invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has underscored in a meeting with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant that alternatives exist to a ground invasion of Rafah that would both better ensure Israel's security and protect Palestinian civilians, the State Department said.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, "We believe this type of full-scale invasion would be a mistake, not just because of the civilian harm that it would cost which would be immense."

He added there are currently around 1.4 million people in Rafah and Israel has not presented a coherent evacuation plan.

2316 GMT — Netanyahu 'upset' because US abstained from UN ceasefire resolution: senator

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "upset" following the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza, US Senator Bernie Sanders has said.

"Netanyahu is upset. He cancelled a delegation to DC because the U.S. abstained from a resolution calling for a ceasefire," Sanders said on X.

"But he's not so upset that he'll turn down $3.3B in taxpayer dollars to fund his immoral war. No more money for Netanyahu to starve Palestinian children," he added.

2154 GMT — Hamas ready for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said it has informed mediators that it will stick to its original proposal on reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and a return of displaced Palestinians.

It also demanded what it called "a real exchange of prisoners", referring to the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Hamas presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal to mediators and the United States in mid-March that included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, 100 of whom are serving life sentences, according to a proposal seen by Reuters news agency.

For our live updates from Monday, March 25, click here.