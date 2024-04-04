Since the beginning of its brutal war on besieged Gaza, Israel has increased its oppressive policies throughout the occupied West Bank, targeting not only Muslims but also its Christian minority.

"My life, like that of other Palestinians, has become a nightmare as a result of Israel's actions after October 7," Father Talat Avad, a priest at the Church of the Virgin Mary in Abud village in the west of Ramallah, told Anadolu Agency.

Avad said the entrance to their village following the Gaza attacks forced them to rely on dirt roads for commutation and transportation.

"We are suffering greatly as a result of the closure of the village entrance and constant searches at checkpoints. We waste a lot of time as a result of Israeli treatment. The village's entrance is secured by an iron gate. We can't even approach the gate for fear of being shot at by Israeli forces at the checkpoints," he explained.

Avad said villagers who used to travel different routes to reach the village now use a dirt road on the western side.

The road, which runs alongside an Israeli wall built to protect a nearby illegal Jewish settlement, poses significant risks and raises tensions among its users, according to him.

Despite the road's unsuitability for vehicle passage, he insisted that long trucks, transport vehicles, and buses use it due to potholes, rocks, and soil partitions.

Restrictions on Christians

He also expressed concern over illegal Jewish settlers stoning villagers' vehicles on the road.

"Only God knows the best. Today, they are throwing stones at vehicles; tomorrow, they may use the weapons provided by their ministers," he said.

"I have never felt such oppression in my life," the Palestinian priest said, emphasising that the Palestinians' suffering is unparalleled.

He said his church, one of the three oldest in the world, has been in continuous worship for 1,700 years.

Their village is home to 2,300 Palestinians, half of whom are Christians, he said, emphasising that Christians and Muslims can coexist peacefully with anyone who seeks peace, regardless of religion or ethnic origin.

With Israel's current oppressive tactic, the priest is concerned that Israel will impose restrictions on Christians visiting churches during Easter festivities.

He said crowded Christian groups will be denied entry into Jerusalem due to security concerns.

"If permission is not granted for worship, it would not be acceptable. Roads should be opened for those who want to worship," said the priest, noting that Muslims are also barred from entering occupied Jerusalem to worship at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

More than 100 Palestinian children killed

On March 30, Mueyyed Shaban, president of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committee affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO], reported 1,156 attacks in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza attacks began.

Shaban added that the current situation has forced 1,277 people from 220 Palestinian families, including 25 Bedouin communities, to migrate since the Gaza attacks on October 7, 2023.

According to him, over the last six months, Israel has seized 27 square kilometres of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank under the guise of securing Jews.

Shaban cited Israeli occupation forces as destroying 9,600 trees, mostly olive trees, fragmenting Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, and setting up 840 military barriers or checkpoints along transit routes, 140 of which were established after October 7.

At least 455 Palestinians, including more than 100 children have been killed by the Israeli army and illegal Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7.