1820 GMT — Ukraine does not have enough ammunition for a counteroffensive against Russia but has started receiving some from partners to defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We don't have shells for counteroffensive actions, as for the defence — there are several initiatives, and we're receiving weapons," he said.

"If they keep hitting (Ukraine) every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it," he said in an interview that aired on Ukrainian television.

Zelenskyy, who has been appealing to allies for weeks to rush in more air defences, said that Ukraine had enough stockpiles to cope for the moment, but that it was already having to make difficult choices about what to protect.

1318 GMT — New 'Russian strike' on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills another civilian

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has killed one civilian and injured several more, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There is information about one death as a result of a strike on a residential area of the city. There are also injuries," Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Regional officials reported that a Russian strike earlier on Kharkiv killed six civilians and injured 10.

1412 GMT— Tajikistan rejects Russian claim that Ukraine is recruiting its citizens

Tajikistan's foreign ministry has rejected a claim by a top Russian security official that Ukraine's embassy in the Tajik capital was recruiting mercenaries to fight against Russia.

"We note that this assertion by the Russian official has no basis to it," Russian news agencies quoted Tajik Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shokhin Samadi as saying.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday, without providing evidence, that "Ukrainian special services" were behind last month's deadly concert shooting near Moscow and that the Ukrainian embassy in Tajikistan was recruiting fighters, state media reported.

Ukraine has denied having anything to do with the attack that killed at least 144 people, and the United States has said Daesh terrorists bore sole responsibility.

1223 GMT — Russia carries out group strike on Ukraine's military facilities

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that it carried out a group strike on Ukraine's military industry facilities last night.

Enterprises engaged in production and repair of armoured and automotive equipment, drones, as well as military airfields and temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries were hit in the strike, the ministry said in a statement.

"All assigned objects were hit," it emphasised.

According to the ministry, a number of US-made military equipment were hit, including a N/TPQ-50 radar station and Paladin self-propelled howitzer and howitzer M777.

1130 GMT— Russia calls for investigation into 'dangerous' Transdniestria drone attack

Russia has condemned as a provocation a drone attack on a military facility of pro-Russian separatists in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region and called for an investigation.

A kamikaze drone hit a facility belonging to the separatist authority's defence ministry six kilometres (four miles) from the border with Ukraine, the region's security ministry said on Friday.

The start of Russia's attacks on Ukraine in February 2022 sparked fears that Moscow might seek to sweep west through southern Ukraine all the way to Transnistria, linking up with its garrison there.

0901 GMT— Ukraine still control eastern town of Chasiv Yar: top chief

Ukrainian forces are still in control of the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine despite attempts by Russian troops to break through their defences, Commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

Russia's RIA news agency on Friday cited an official as saying Russian forces had entered the suburbs of the town, which Moscow sees as an important staging point for Kiev's troops.

Ukrainian military said the report was untrue.

"Chasiv Yar remains under our control, and all enemy attempts to break through to the settlement have failed," Syrskyi said.

0445 GMT — Russian drone attack kills six in Ukraine's Kharkiv

An overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed six people and wounded at least 10 others, national emergency services and the city's mayor said.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov says the attack had targeted Shevchenkivskyi, a northern area of the city, adding that Iranian-made drones had carried out the attack, hitting at least nine high-rise buildings, three dormitories and a petrol station.

Police confirmed the deaths and said a further eight people were hospitalised "with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds".

"Among the wounded are two women aged 25 and 52, and six men aged 23 to 76," police said.

Authorities said several buildings were damaged in the attack, including residential blocks and a petrol station.

2353 GMT — Ukraine reports new Russian attack on Kharkiv city

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has killed one civilian and wounded at least seven, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov alleged on Telegram.

Suspilne public television said a high-rise apartment building was damaged and a shop was ablaze.

2101 GMT — Zelenskyy hails 'Made in Ukraine' economic platform

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of the "Made in Ukraine" economic platform for providing support for all regions, such as Chernihiv region.

"We want to help businesses on the ground with our steps. To boost our businesses, help them create additional jobs. And most importantly: our visits are not only for inspection but also for signing concrete contracts, memorandums," he said.

2014 GMT — Ukraine urges EU to shut its airspace to Russian passengers

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal has urged the European Union to shutter its airspace not only for Russian and Belarusian flights but also for passengers from the two countries.

"Our idea is to prevent Russian businesses and Russian tourists from using the EU skies comfortably," the Ukrainian PM said.

"The EU sky is closed to Russian airlines, but we have also discussed closing transit to any flights to and from Russia with our partners," he said, adding that similar measures should target Belarussian nationals as well.

