Istanbul Airport's therapy dogs provide relief to anxious travellers
The certified therapy dogs are on a mission since late February to comfort travellers in need of emotional support, capturing the hearts with their ability to bring a sense of calmness to those around them.
The dogs have undergone months of preparation and intensive training, learning desensitisation to distracting stimuli, like sounds and people. /Photo: AP / Others
April 9, 2024

To alleviate stress and anxiety among travellers, Istanbul Airport has introduced a heartwarming initiative by employing five therapy dogs, offering passengers a paw-positive experience during their journeys.

These therapy dogs of Istanbul Airport are on a mission to comfort travellers in need of emotional support.

As certified therapy dogs, they undergo professional training to ensure they are well-equipped to offer solace to travellers.

The "Therapy Dog Team" has been on duty since late February following months of preparation and intensive training, learning desensitisation to distracting stimuli, like sounds and people.

The handlers carefully supervise them as well as ensuring their safety and adaptability to diverse environments.

Each dog's temperament determines their working hours, with a focus on peak travel times from 10 am to 4 pm.

The dogs capture the hearts of travellers with their ability to bring a sense of calmness to those around them.

Being popular among passengers, they also help to create a more relaxed atmosphere in the airport.

Encouraged by the positive reception from travellers, airport officials are already considering expanding the pilot project to enhance the passenger experience further and promote emotional well-being during travel.

