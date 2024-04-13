Saturday, April 13, 2024

1853 GMT — Hamas has said it had submitted its response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on a proposed truce with Israel in Gaza, insisting on a "permanent ceasefire".

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said it "reaffirms adherence to its demands" including "a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation army from entire Gaza, the return of the displaced to their areas and places of residence, intensification of the entry of relief and aid, and the start of reconstruction."

1821 GMT — Indonesia denies normalisation with Israel for OECD membership

Indonesia has denied claims that it will normalise relations with Israel for membership in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) membership, national news agency Antara has reported.

"I emphasise that until now, we have no plan to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, particularly as Israel has yet to cease its atrocities in Gaza until now," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal.

He said Indonesia's stance will not change, and the country will continue to support Palestinian independence and the resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict under the framework of the two-state solution.

"Indonesia will always be consistent and will be on the front line to defend the rights of the Palestinian nation," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

1735 GMT — Israeli warplanes strike Palestinians in Gaza refugee camp

Israeli warplanes have targeted Palestinian homes and property in the northern part of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza, resulting in widespread destruction in the area, witnesses said.

Israeli aircraft targeted dozens of residential homes, roads, and infrastructure in the camp.

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza said Israel also targeted three schools in the facility, resulting in casualties.

The Israeli army committed six massacres in the camp over the past 24 hours, killing 19 people and injuring more than 200 others, it added.

1555 GMT — Palestinian PM condemns settler attacks in occupied West Bank

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has condemned attacks by Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"The attacks of the settlers will not discourage our people from standing on their land," he said, as attacks on Palestinian villages intensified following the death of an Israeli teenager near Ramallah.

1432 GMT — 'Stop arming Israel': Thousands march in London in solidarity with Gaza

A massive rally was held in the British capital to protest Israeli attacks and demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central Russell Square as part of the Day of Action for Palestine, in solidarity with Gaza where more than 33,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an immediate ceasefire in the blockaded territory, and criticised the UK's stance on Israel.

"Free Palestine," and "Stop the genocide" were two of the many slogans chanted by pro-Palestine protesters during the march that continued towards Parliament Square.

1410 GMT — Israel's Lapid condemns settler violence in occupied West Bank

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has denounced violent acts carried out by illegal Israeli settlers in Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, calling them “dangerous violation.”

“The violent riots of the settlers are a dangerous violation of the law and interfere with the security forces operating in the area,” Lapid said in a statement on X.

“The Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Security should stop the lawlessness in the field before more blood is spilled,” he added.

1229 GMT — Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza: Erdogan

In a letter to Pope Francis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Humanity must prevent further violations of international law in Gaza."

Erdogan also stated that humanity should speak out against the bombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, emphasising that these should never be targeted, even in times of war.

"Without a fair resolution of the Palestine-Israel issue, establishing lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is not possible," he added.

1113 GMT — Israel bombs UN school in central Gaza twice in 24 hours

Within 24 hours, the Israeli army once again bombed a UN school housing displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery bombed a school run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the New Camp area in Nuseirat, causing severe damage to the school.

There are no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were injured in a series of Israeli air and artillery raids targeting areas north of the Nuseirat camp during the past 24 hours, medical sources told Anadolu.

This is the second Israeli bombing on the school in less than 24 hours.

1059 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 33,686: ministry

At least 33,686 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during more than six months of war Israel's brutal war on the besieged territory, health ministry in the enclave has said.

The toll includes at least 52 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,309 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7.

0558 GMT — Israeli army says it hit Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has claimed attacking sites belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said that fighter jets attacked an extensive military compound of Hezbollah in the Rehan area in southern Lebanon.

It added that the area includes several military buildings and a military post.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese group confirmed the Israeli attack.

“Hostile warplanes launched a series of airstrikes with missiles targeting the Aaramta and the Rehan Heights in southern Lebanon,” it said in a statement, without providing further details.

0410 GMT —Air strike kills two Palestinians as Israel pounds Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed in an overnight airstrike in northern Gaza as the deadly Israeli onslaught against the enclave enters day 190.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said the Palestinians were killed in the vicinity of the Sheikh Zayed City area.

Additional airstrikes took place in several areas across the enclave, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and the al-Fukhari area in the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli artillery also struck the eastern areas of Jabalia in northern Gaza and the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central area of Gaza, WAFA added.

2230 GMT — Israeli settlers torch 40 Palestinian homes in West Bank rampage

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers continued an attack, which began early on Friday, on the town of Al-Mughayyir in the eastern city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Palestinian authorities have said.

The attack has resulted in the killing of a young man and wounds to dozens of Palestinians, as well as the burning of more than 40 houses.

Palestinian factions have warned of the consequences of the attacks on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank and have urged a general mobilisation and resistance, demanding the international community "impose a comprehensive boycott and sanctions on all settlements and settlers."

Separate statements by Hamas, Fatah and the National Initiative were in response to attacks on the villages of Al-Mughayyir and Deir Abu Falah, and the town of Duma, in central and northern West Bank.

"While the Zionist occupation army continues its genocidal war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the fascist terrorist government allows gangs of settlers to attack Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank," said Hamas.

"Today's attack by settler militias on the town of Al-Mughayyir resulted in the martyrdom of a Palestinian citizen, the injury of dozens, the burning of several homes and vehicles of citizens, and the sabotage of their properties."

0049 GMT — Israeli army conducts overnight raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli military has invaded several Palestinian areas across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestine's official media.

The news agency, WAFA, reported that the military raided several villages in western Jenin and conducted field interrogations of residents.

It cited sources that said the army raided Qalqilya, deployed snipers in several areas in the city, and held youths under interrogation.

The Israeli military also broke into the town of Idna in western Hebron and stormed a hall that shelters Palestinian labourers from Gaza, and detained a number of them, added WAFA.

​​​​​​​Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military invasion against Gaza. Israeli troops and illegal settlers have killed at least 460 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

2316 GMT — Rockets fired from Gaza to southern Israel

The Israeli military has said that in-coming rocket sirens were activated in the Sderot area in southern Israel after a barrage of projectiles were fired from besieged Gaza.

The Times of Israel news website cited an official in the municipality who said at least eight rockets were fired from Gaza toward Sderot and surrounding areas.

It added that some rockets were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome air defence system, and no casualties have been reported.

Despite the decline in the rockets being fired from Gaza in the last few months as a result of the Israeli invasion on Gaza, Palestinian groups have still announced from time to time rockets from Gaza.

2107 GMT — Germany shuts down pro-Palestinian gathering

German police have cut the power and shut down a conference of pro-Palestinian activists after a banned speaker appeared by video link, organisers said.

The three-day Palestine Congress, promoted by pro-Palestinian groups including former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis's DIEM25 party, said it aimed to raise awareness of what it called Israel's genocide in Gaza.

The police banned the final two days of the event, citing concern about the potential for hate speech.

Among the speakers was activist Salman Abu Sitta, author of a January essay that expressed understanding for the Hamas fighters who on October 7 carried a daring raid in southern Israel's military and Zionist settlements.

"A speaker was projected who was subject to a ban on political activity," Berlin police said on social media. "There is a risk of a speaker being put on screen who in the past made antisemitic and violence-glorifying remarks. The gathering was ended and banned on Saturday and Sunday."

Organisers of the conference said police intervened when Salman, who according to Stern magazine was banned from entering Germany, began speaking on video.

"The police violence, like we were some sort of criminals, was unbearable for a democratic country," said Karin de Rigo, a parliamentary candidate for the German offshoot of DIEM25.

"They not only stormed the stage, they cut the power like we were transmitting violence."

