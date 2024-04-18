WORLD
3 MIN READ
Solomon Islands tallies votes amid tug-of-war between US and China
Voters across nearly 900 islands await results as incumbent pro-China PM Manasseh Sogavare faces Western-backed opposition leader Peter Kenilorea Jr. amidst geopolitical stand-off between Beijing and Washington for regional influence.
Solomon Islands tallies votes amid tug-of-war between US and China
Vote counting is under way in the Solomon Islands, a tiny nation within the South Pacific, as local and international communities keenly await the final results. / Photo: AFP
April 18, 2024

Vote counting is under way in the South Pacific's Solomon Islands, a contest keenly watched from afar as China's efforts to stamp its mark on the region are tested.

Ballots were trucked into a heavily guarded counting centre in the capital Honiara, watched over by international teams of uniformed Fijian soldiers and Australian police.

In the outermost reaches of the volcanic archipelago, ballot boxes were still making their way to provincial hubs for tallying — potentially delaying some results by days.

Chief electoral officer Jasper Anisi said on Thursday that "everything is peaceful" so far — no mean feat in a nation where elections have often spilled over into violence.

Hand counting the paper votes is only the start of an arduous electoral process.

Once the parliament's 50 members are finally elected, they will begin bartering with each other behind closed doors to cobble together a ruling coalition.

Only once the dust has settled from this will a prime minister emerge.

RelatedChina's influence hangs in balance as Solomon Islands elects new government

US might orchestrate riots — Chinese media

Incumbent prime minister Manasseh Sogavare is among China's most prominent champions in the region, while his main challengers view Beijing's growing influence with a mix of scepticism and alarm.

Startling and unproven claims of foreign interference have upped the ante for a vote already billed as one of the nation's most crucial in a generation.

A leading contender to become the Solomon Islands' next prime minister has meanwhile vowed to rip up a security pact with China.

"If we are in government, we will abolish the security treaty," Peter Kenilorea told AFP from his village base on the island of Malaita.

"We don't think that it's beneficial to the Solomon Islands."

Chinese news outlets have reported that the United States might orchestrate riots to block Sogavare from returning to power.

US Ambassador Ann Marie Yastischock said such rumours were "blatantly misleading".

"We strongly refute allegations being made in known propaganda outlets that claim USAID and the US Government has sought to influence the upcoming election in Solomon Islands," she said in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us