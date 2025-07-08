More than 160 people remain missing after devastating floods swept through parts of Texas last week, state officials said, as the death toll climbed to at least 109 and hopes of finding survivors began to fade.

"Just in the Kerr County area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," Texas Governor Greg Abbott told reporters on Tuesday.

"There very likely could be more added to that list," he said, noting that the number is based on reports from friends, relatives and neighbours.

The flash floods struck overnight in multiple counties, with the worst damage in Kerr County — an area in central Texas known as "Flash Flood Alley" — where 94 deaths have been confirmed.

Among the victims were at least 27 girls and counsellors at a youth summer camp on the Guadalupe River.

The river burst its banks as the July 4 holiday weekend began, sweeping through cabins while hundreds of campers were asleep.

Five campers, one counsellor, and another child not connected to the camp are still missing, Abbott said.

"There’s nothing more important in our hearts and minds than the people of this community, especially those who are still lost," he added.

Elsewhere across the state, at least 15 other fatalities have been reported.

Search and rescue operations remain difficult.

Ben Baker of the Texas Game Wardens said efforts using helicopters, drones and search dogs are hampered by heavy mud and large debris fields.

"It’s extremely treacherous, time-consuming. It’s dirty work, the water is still there," Baker said.

"These large piles can be very obstructive, and getting deep into them is hazardous."

In the town of Hunt, at the epicenter of the disaster, recovery teams were seen combing through wreckage as helicopters circled overhead.

More rain is expected in the coming days, though Baker said it "won’t deter" the search.

Related TRT Global - In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Texas on Friday with First Lady Melania Trump.

He praised the emergency response and said his administration moved quickly to deploy helicopters and rescue teams.

"We brought in a lot of helicopters from all over… They were real pros, and they were responsible for pulling out a lot of people," Trump said.

However, questions have mounted over the government’s preparedness and whether funding cuts weakened warning systems.

Critics also raised concerns about staffing shortages at the National Weather Service.

"This part of Texas was in an extreme to exceptional drought," said Shel Winkley, a meteorologist at the Climate Central research group.

"Dry soil doesn’t absorb rainfall effectively, and that worsened the flooding."

Tom Di Liberto, the group’s media director, said staffing gaps at the National Weather Service affected early warning capacity.

"You can’t necessarily replace that experience," he said.