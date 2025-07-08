WORLD
1 min read
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
The US top envoy says Trump's foreign policy accomplishments would see peace come through between Baku and Yerevan.
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
Rubio lists a potential peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of US mediation efforts. / Reuters
July 8, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said that there will hopefully be a peace deal soon between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but offered no other details.

US President Donald Trump's foreign accomplishments would include "hopefully, pretty soon, a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia", Rubio said during a meeting of US President Donald Trump's Cabinet at the White House.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh — a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan — and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us