A wildfire in southern France that forced Marseille airport to close and interrupted train traffic has not been fully contained, the country's interior minister said.

Several forest fires have raged in recent days in southern France, fanning out at speed due to wind and parched vegetation after a heatwave, including Tuesday's just north of France's second largest city, Marseille.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, during a Tuesday evening visit to firefighters in the region, said the fire could be contained overnight if winds weaken, as expected.

The fire started in a vehicle in the area of Pennes-Mirabeau to the north of Marseille, on the road to the airport, roaring across 700 hectares by the evening, firefighters said.

It sent plumes of acrid smoke billowing into the sky, causing the airport to close its runways shortly after midday, a spokesman for the Marseille Provence airport said.

The spokesman later said that the airport would partially reopen at around 9:30 pm and that 54 flights had been cancelled and another 14 redirected.

No deaths

The website of the SNCF national rail operator showed more than a dozen train trips had been cancelled in and out of the city.

It said rail travel to and from Marseille would remain "highly affected" on Wednesday.

Retailleau said 400 people have been evacuated and 63 houses damaged, with some dozen destroyed. He said about 100 people have suffered light injuries, including those from emergency services.

"At the moment that I speak to you, there are no deaths, which is remarkable given the extent of the fires," he said. "But there are all the reasons to think we are headed towards a summer of high risk."

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan on X warned residents the fire was now "at the doors of Marseille", urging inhabitants in the north of the city to refrain from taking to the roads to make way for rescue services.

The mayor of Pennes-Mirabeau said two housing estates had been evacuated and firefighters had positioned themselves outside a retirement home to fight off approaching flames.

The Marseille Provence airport is the country's fourth after Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly outside Paris, and Nice.