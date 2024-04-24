WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military aid for Taiwan increases conflict risk — China
Beijing warns "resolute and effective measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity" after the US Congress gave final approval to an aid package to Taiwan.
US military aid for Taiwan increases conflict risk — China
Taiwan's incoming president Lai Ching-te has said the aid package will "strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism" and "safeguard peace". / Photo: AP
April 24, 2024

China has warned that US military support for Taiwan only increased the "risk of conflict" along the strait, after the US Congress allocated $8 billion in military support for the island.

"I'd like to emphasise that the United States and Taiwan strengthening military ties will not bring about security for Taiwan," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"It will only increase tensions and the risk of conflict across the Taiwan Strait, and will ultimately be an act of shooting oneself in the foot," Wang warned.

The US Congress gave final approval on Tuesday night to a $95 billion package of assistance to allies including Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

RelatedUS House passes aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan along with TikTok ban

'Doomed fate of Taiwan'

Taiwan's incoming president Lai Ching-te has said the aid package will "strengthen deterrence against authoritarianism" and "safeguard peace".

But Beijing, which has said it would never renounce the use of force to bring the island under its control, warned on Wednesday of "resolute and effective measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity".

Closer military aid cannot "save the doomed fate of Taiwan independence", Wang warned.

"The United States should... stop arming Taiwan, stop creating new tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop jeopardising peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," he said.

RelatedUS to sell military equipment to Taiwan to counter China
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us