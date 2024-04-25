WORLD
3 MIN READ
Students take legal action against Washington school's anti-Gaza censorship
Legal battle shakes Jackson-Reed High School in US capital Washington DC as several students file lawsuit accusing administrators of stifling their voices by banning all pro-Palestine events.
Students take legal action against Washington school's anti-Gaza censorship
A surge of pro-Palestine protests has swept across university campuses and schools throughout the United States. / Photo: AFP 
April 25, 2024

Several students at Washington DC's Jackson-Reed High School have filed a lawsuit alleging the public high school's administrators censored them by prohibiting pro-Palestine events.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday said administrators treated the Arab Student Union, a student club at the high school, differently from other groups like the Black Student Union and the Asian Student Union by restricting its activities.

"For the past four months, it [the Arab Student Union] and its members have been trying to engage in expressive activities at the high school — showing a documentary film, putting up posters, distributing literature, presenting a cultural program — but have been stopped at every turn by the school administration," the lawsuit said.

The school did not respond to a request for comment.

RelatedStudent Spring: Texas students face police violence in pro-Palestine rally

The suit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The complaint, which was reported earlier by the Washington Post, urged the court to ask the school to allow the students to engage in their activities before June 7, which is the last day of the school year for seniors.

"Their speech has been suppressed because the school does not want their viewpoint — which concerns the ongoing war in Gaza and its effects on the Palestinian people — to be heard," the lawsuit adds.

The Gaza war has caused intense discourse and anti-war demonstrations across the United States, Israel's most important ally.

Advocacy groups note a rise hate and bias against Muslims in the United States.

Alarming incidents include the fatal October stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American in Illinois, the November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont and the February stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas.

Israel has killed over 34,000 people in Gaza in retaliation, displacing nearly all its population and leading to widespread hunger and allegations of genocide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us