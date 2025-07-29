WORLD
2 min read
Beijing urges US to ensure 'sound' bilateral ties after Taiwan leader denied New York stopover
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te planned to transit through the US in August en route to Paraguay, Guatemala, and Belize, which recognise Taiwan as a country. But the US told Lai he could not visit New York on the way.
Beijing urges US to ensure 'sound' bilateral ties after Taiwan leader denied New York stopover
Taiwan denies any cancellation or denial of its leader’s US transit. / Reuters
12 hours ago

China has urged the US to ensure "sound" development of bilateral ties after Washington reportedly denied permission for the Taiwanese leader's New York stopover.

"China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and the Taiwan region. Firmly opposes any trip by the leader of the Taiwan authorities to the US in any name or under whatever pretext," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Trump administration denied permission for Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te to stop in New York on his way to Central America next month, according to the Financial Times.

Lai planned to transit through the US in August en route to Paraguay, Guatemala, and Belize, which recognise Taiwan as a country. But the US told Lai he could not visit New York on the way, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the decision.

However, Lai's office has denied there was any "postponement, cancellation" of the Taiwanese leader's trip. Nor is there any denial of permission for the transit by the US side, office spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei told reporters in Taipei.

"We hope that the US can abide by the One China principle and the three China-US joint communiques," said China's Guo, calling on Washington to "jointly work" with Beijing to "promote the sound, steady, and sustainable development of China-US ties."

RelatedTRT Global - Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation

Trump-Xi meeting

Asked about the US President Donald Trump's statement that he was not seeking a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Guo said: "Refer to the readouts released by the Chinese side."

Trump said on Tuesday that he’s not “seeking” a meeting with Xi, but can consider going to China at the invitation of the Chinese president.

Earlier, it was reported that aides to the two leaders have discussed a possible summit during a trip to Asia by the US president later this year.

The US and China are currently engaged in negotiations aimed at lowering trade tensions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us