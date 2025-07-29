BIZTECH
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
US President Donald Trump refuted media claims about summit plans with his Chinese counterpart Xi, saying he is not actively seeking a meeting and would visit only if invited.
A new round of US-China trade talks is taking place in Stockholm. / AP
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was not seeking a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, adding that he "may go" to China, but only at Xi’s invitation.

"The Fake News is reporting that I am SEEKING a “Summit” with President Xi of China. This is not correct, I am not SEEKING anything!

"I may go to China, but it would only be at the invitation of President Xi, which has been extended. Otherwise, no interest! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

A third round of US-China trade talks, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, will take place in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, through Wednesday.

Tariff truce

Beijing and Washington are expected to extend their tariff truce by another three months at trade talks in Stockholm beginning on Monday, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported earlier.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday his administration was close to reaching a trade deal with China, but gave no other details.

"We're very close to a deal with China. We really sort of made a deal with China, but we'll see how that goes," Trump told reporters at the start of a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
