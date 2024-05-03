Turkish students have held demonstrations in universities across the country to protest Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

A demonstration called "We Gather for Palestine" at Cukurova University in southern Adana province was attended by the rector, academics, university staff, and students on Friday.

Igdir University students organised a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and support Palestinians.

Students at Kutahya Health Sciences University organised a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Student groups at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul also took out a rally to support Palestine and draw attention to the ongoing pro-Palestine protests at US universities.

Students at Uludag University in Bursa province Friday continued their tent vigil in support of students participating in pro-Palestine demonstrations at some US universities.

Condemning Israeli genocide in Gaza

The administration and students of Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University organised a demonstration against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Mugla Sitki Kocman University students held a march to decry Israeli atrocities.

In northeastern Trabzon province, students at Karadeniz Technical University protested Israel's attacks on Gaza by organising a march and releasing a press statement.

Students and academics at Agri Ibrahim Cecen University organised a march in support of Palestinians.

In northeastern Rize province, university students expressed support for ongoing protests in the US through a press statement.

In Duzce province, university students held a demonstration to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and show support for pro-Palestine protests at various universities in the US and Europe.

Students and academics at Erzurum Technical University organised a march to slam Israel's war on Gaza, while students at Mersin University also held protests against Israel.

Students nationwide chanted slogans condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza and carried banners denouncing the country.

The student demonstrations began on April 17 at Columbia University to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza, where more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed and 77,700 injured since an October 7 attack by Hamas.