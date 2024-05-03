TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Pro-Palestinian solidarity rallies continue at universities across Türkiye
Students nationwide take out rallies, chant slogans condemning Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian solidarity rallies continue at universities across Türkiye
The student demonstrations began on April 17 at Columbia University to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza./ Photo: AA
May 3, 2024

Turkish students have held demonstrations in universities across the country to protest Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

A demonstration called "We Gather for Palestine" at Cukurova University in southern Adana province was attended by the rector, academics, university staff, and students on Friday.

Igdir University students organised a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and support Palestinians.

Students at Kutahya Health Sciences University organised a march to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Student groups at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul also took out a rally to support Palestine and draw attention to the ongoing pro-Palestine protests at US universities.

Students at Uludag University in Bursa province Friday continued their tent vigil in support of students participating in pro-Palestine demonstrations at some US universities.

RelatedPro-Palestine marches held at 17 Turkish universities simultaneously

Condemning Israeli genocide in Gaza

The administration and students of Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University organised a demonstration against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Mugla Sitki Kocman University students held a march to decry Israeli atrocities.

In northeastern Trabzon province, students at Karadeniz Technical University protested Israel's attacks on Gaza by organising a march and releasing a press statement.

Students and academics at Agri Ibrahim Cecen University organised a march in support of Palestinians.

In northeastern Rize province, university students expressed support for ongoing protests in the US through a press statement.

In Duzce province, university students held a demonstration to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and show support for pro-Palestine protests at various universities in the US and Europe.

Students and academics at Erzurum Technical University organised a march to slam Israel's war on Gaza, while students at Mersin University also held protests against Israel.

Students nationwide chanted slogans condemning the Israeli genocide in Gaza and carried banners denouncing the country.

The student demonstrations began on April 17 at Columbia University to protest Israel's offensive in Gaza, where more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed and 77,700 injured since an October 7 attack by Hamas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us