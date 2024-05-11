WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tied, diapered, beaten: Israeli insiders reveal severe Palestinian torture
Whistleblowers tell CNN of harrowing conditions at Sde Teiman torture centre where blindfolded and chained Palestinians face amputations due to constant handcuffing and medical procedures by under-qualified staff.
Tied, diapered, beaten: Israeli insiders reveal severe Palestinian torture
Reconstruction of the layout of Sde Teiman military facility, based on firsthand testimonies, offers a glimpse inside the notorious detention centre where Palestinian detainees were held./ Photo: CNN via X / Others
May 11, 2024

Israeli whistleblowers have revealed disturbing conditions at the Sde Teiman desert camp, a military base turned torture centre in the Negev desert, according to a report by CNN .

The facility holds Palestinians detained during Israel's invasion of besieged Gaza.

The whistleblowers, who risk legal repercussions and reprisals from groups supportive of Israel’s harsh policies in Gaza, described detainees held under extreme physical restraint.

"Rows of men in gray tracksuits are seen sitting on paper-thin mattresses, ringfenced by barbed wire. All appear blindfolded, their heads hanging heavy under the glare of floodlights," said the report, citing whistleblowers.

"We were told they were not allowed to move. They should sit upright. They’re not allowed to talk. Not allowed to peek under their blindfold."

Tortured out of 'revenge'

The report said detainees are "placed under extreme physical restraint, and a field hospital where wounded detainees are strapped to their beds, wearing diapers and fed through straws."

One whistleblower, who works as a medic at the facility’s field hospital, said: "They stripped them down of anything that resembles human beings."

It noted that guards were instructed to silence detainees and to single out "problematic" individuals for punishment.

Another whistleblower said beatings were administered "not for intelligence gathering," but out of "revenge."

RelatedGaza civilians voice out their chilling encounters with Israeli torture

The whistleblowers' accounts also raised concerns about medical care at the facility.

Another reported "amputated prisoners' limbs due to injuries sustained from constant handcuffing; of medical procedures sometimes performed by under-qualified medics," the report added.

In response to CNN’s request for comment, the Israeli military stated that any misconduct allegations are "examined and dealt with accordingly."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us