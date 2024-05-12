WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu will go down in history as 'genocide perpetrator': Petro
'Dropping bombs on thousands of innocent children, women and the elderly does not make you a hero,' Colombian President Gustavo Petro says.
Netanyahu will go down in history as 'genocide perpetrator': Petro
Colombia cut diplomatic relations with Israel on May 3, citing the ongoing attacks against the Palestinians in Gaza. / Photo: AFP Archive
May 12, 2024

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he will "go down in history as a genocide perpetrator."

"Mr. Netanyahu, you will go down in history as a genocide perpetrator. Dropping bombs on thousands of innocent children, women and the elderly does not make you a hero," he said in a post on X in response to Netanyahu's antisemitism accusation on Sunday.

"You remain alongside those who murdered millions of Jews in Europe. Genocide, whether it is related to religion or not, is genocide. At least stop the onslaught that is continuing," he added.

In an earlier post, Petro said: "Semites should not be responsible for the genocide because they experienced this genocide. Just as the genocide committed against the Jewish people in Nazi Europe is unacceptable, the current genocide against the Palestinian people is also unacceptable. I am secular, republican and a supporter of ordinary people."

'If Gaza dies, humanity dies'

Petro said his "democratic, ordinary, secular and religious principles lead me to reject Netanyahu's genocide and inhumane barbarism."

"If Gaza dies, humanity dies," he added.

Colombia cut diplomatic relations with Israel on May 3, citing the ongoing attacks against the Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 35,000 people in response to a Hamas operation on Oct. 7.

The International Court of Justice in January found it is "plausible" that Israel committed acts that violate the 1948 Genocide Convention. In a provisional order, it said Israel must ensure that its forces do not commit any of the acts prohibited by the convention. The case, brought by South Africa, is ongoing in The Hague.

RelatedColombia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel over 'genocidal' Gaza war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us